Probiotics Market Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2023

According to a new study published by Polaris Market Research the probiotics market is anticipated to reach over USD 77,240 million by 2026. In 2017, the functional food and beverage segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue during the forecast period.

A significant increase in disposable income, changing lifestyles, and initiatives by market players to promote natural products drive the growth of this market. The health benefits offered by probiotics such as enhanced digestion, stronger immune system, healthier skin, decreased chances of cold and flu have increased its demand significantly over the years. Other factors supporting market growth include increasing awareness regarding use of probiotics in food products and beverages, and research and development for advancement. Increasing demand from developing nations is expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the market players during the forecast period.

Request For Free Sample-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070517

Improvement in lifestyle and increasing disposable income, especially in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific fuels the demand for probiotics market. Factors such as increase in per capita income and changes in consumer behavior are expected to accelerate the adoption of probiotics in the coming years. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware regarding their health and taking preventive health measures, thereby promoting the adoption of probiotics.Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The rising geriatric population in the region, and increasing disposable income drive the market growth. The increasing demand of health products in the region along with increasing awareness regarding benefits of probiotics further support market growth. The increasing demand of probiotics for animal feed and growing demand for healthy livestock is expected to accelerate the adoption of probiotics during the forecast period.

The different sources of probiotics include bacteria, and yeast. In 2017, the bacteria segment accounted for the highest market share. Use of healthy bacteria offers benefits such as enhanced immunity, prevention of diarrhea and irritable bowel syndrome, reduced chances of cold and flu, and increased lactase production among others. Growing awareness and extensive research and development for further development are expected to support market growth during the forecast period.The well-known companies profiled in the report include Danone, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Nestle S.A., Lifeway Foods, Inc., Ganeden, Inc., Probi AB, BioGaia AB, Danisco A/S, Nebraska Cultures, Lallemand Inc., General Mills, Inc., and I-Health Inc. among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Request For Full Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10070517

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609