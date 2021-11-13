Robotics Prosthetics Market Increasing the Growth Worldwide
MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Robotics Prosthetics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 107 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.
Robotics prosthetic is an artificial limb, which enhances the function and lifestyle of the person with a missing body part. Robotics prosthetics help to restore the normal function of the missing limbs.
The robotics prosthetics market is dominated by the Americas owing to continually developing technology and increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases.
Europe holds the second position in the global robotics prosthetics market owing to the government support for research and development and availability of funds for research. This is expected to continue driving the European market over the forecasted period. For instance, countries like Germany and France are increasing investment in the healthcare domain.
In 2018, the global Robotics Prosthetics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025
Request a sample copy at
https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/684227
The major manufacturers covered in this report
HDT Global Inc (U.S.)
Touch Bionics Inc. (U.S.)
SynTouch, LLC (U.S.)
Shadow Robot Company (U.K)
Stryker Corporation (U.S.)
Smith and Nephew (U.K)
Aethon (U.S.)
ReWalk Robotics (Israel)
Medrobotics Corporation (U.S.)
KUKA Roboter GmbH (Germany)
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (U.S.)
Mazor Robotics Ltd. (Israel)
Hansen Medical, Inc. (U.S.)
Transenterix, Inc. (U.S.)
ZOLL Medical Corporation (U.S.)
Browse full table of contents and data tables at https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Robotics-Prosthetics-Market-Size-Status-and-Forecast-2019-2025.html
Segment by Regions
United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Prosthetic Arms
Prosthetic Feet/Ankles
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Clinics
Order a Purchase Report Copy at
https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/684227
About Us:
MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.
Contact Us
Mr. Jeet Jain
Sales Manager
+1-240-284-8070
+44-20-3290-4151