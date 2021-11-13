Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

The smart and mobile supply chain solutions offer software tools for business solutions relating to supply chain management. It integrates optimizing inventories and synchronizing the supply with demand and manufacturing. These solutions incorporate managing information, material and financial flows about sourcing, procurement, production, storage, transportation and sale of goods or services. Smart and mobile supply chain solutions are critical for enhanced service, reduced costs and higher revenues of a business or a firm. The smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to high demands from third-party logistics service providers and rapidly growing e-commerce industry. Moreover, the growing demand for industrial automation and efficient supply chain solutions further boost the growth of the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market. However, lack of proper infrastructure is likely to hamper the growth of the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market. Nonetheless, emerging markets in developing countries provide ample opportunities for the key players operating in the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market during the forecast period.

The “Global Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart and mobile supply chain solutions market with detailed market segmentation by components, enterprise size, industry vertical and geography. The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart and mobile supply chain solutions market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Some of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S

2. BluJay Solutions

3. Epicor Software Corporation

4. IBM Corporation

5. Infor

6. JDA Software Group, Inc.

7. Manhattan Associates

8. Oracle Corporation

9. SAP SE

10. The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is segmented on the basis of components, enterprise size and industry vertical. Based on components, the market is segmented as transportation management systems (TMS), warehouse management systems (WMS), sourcing and procurement, supply chain planning (SCP) and manufacturing execution systems (MES). On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, transportation & logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, retail & consumer goods and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart and mobile supply chain solutions market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

