Surgical Lamps Market Size Unlock Growth Opportunities forcast to to 2026

Medical devices such as surgical lamps are an integral part of surgeries and invasive medical procedures practiced in healthcare organizations. The illumination provided by surgical lamps helps in visualization of small cavities and low contrast objects within body, assisting medical analysis of surgeons in dental surgery, neurosurgery, optical surgery and endoscopic surgery. By 2020, the market value of global surgical lamps market is estimated to reach US$ 728,915.2 thousand, enduring a 4.6% CAGR since the market was valued at US$ 554,938.8 thousand in 2014.

Key Market Dynamics

Since surgical lamps are essentially medical devices, their applications in other industrial verticals are likely to be less impactful for the growth of global surgical lamps market. Technological advancements have eminently transformed the global surgical lamps market over the years, and will continue to do so through 2020. Demand for healthcare facilities such as surgeries and invasive procedures is the primary driver for the growth in global surgical lamps market. Likewise, technologies that enable cost-effective production of surgical lamps have also fuelled the global market expansion. Nevertheless, the radiation or heat emitted by such lamps has distressed the manufacturers for a while. High costs of CFLs and LEDs and implications caused from their extensive exposure are also hampering the product proliferation among consumers of surgical lamps.

Segment Analysis

Based on technology, type of light and type of lamp products, the global market for surgical lamps is classified into prominent segments. LEDs, CFLs, and halogen comprise of the technological segmentation of the global surgical lamps market. LEDs are the fastest technology-type segment as well as the largest one in the global market. Type of lights such as high CRI light, special germicidal UV ray light, vein light, and homogenous light, among others, are also categorized while analyzing the growth of global surgical lamps market. Among them, high color rendering index (CRI) lights are accounting for the largest revenue share, while vein light segment is slated to grow at rampant pace. Products such as surgical headlight, laser light, ceiling mount lamp, and dental lamp, among others, are also classified in the global surgical lamps market.

Regional Analysis

Asia, Europe, North America and Rest of the World (RoW) are the four key regions analyzed in the global market for surgical lamps. Europe continues to emerge as a lucrative market due to favorable government initiatives, while Asian countries are likely to foster the production of cost-effective yet advanced surgical lamps. North America, in particular, is the dominant region in the global market for surgical lamps. Increasing number of surgeries in the US has fuelled the global presence of North America in surgical lamps market. While Asia is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region, North America continues to be the largest regional market by recording US$ 234,241 thousand in 2014. The market value of North America’s surgical lamps market is projected to reach US$ 310,125.8 thousand by the end of 2020, registering a CAGR of 4.8%.

Key Market Players

The pace at which technological advancements are transforming light emissions is expediting manufacturers of surgical lamps for improved production. Increasing R&D on surgical lamps has resulted into development of innovative products, but companies continue to face challenges from active replacement of existing surgical lamps with LEDs. Leading companies identified in the global market for surgical lamps include, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Welch Allyn, Steris Corporation, DRE INC., Stryker Corporation, Skytron, A-dec, Inc., KLS Martin Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG, among others.