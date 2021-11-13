Travel and Expense Management Market Boosted by Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations with key player BASWARE,Certify, CHROME RIVER, COUPA

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Travel and expense management software enables businesses to track and sanction the expenses accrued while a business trip by the staffs on the business-related travel. Further, this process is accompanied by processing, submission, reimbursement, as well as reporting of the employee expenditure. Key benefits of the travel and expense management software include tracking of receipts, itemized report creation, as well as automation of the reimbursement. The multi hierarchal and complex structure of the organizations along with the high adoption of mobile devices has resulted in need of the travel and expense management software.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising adoption of mobile devices including, smartphones, laptops, and tablets among others has resulted in propelling the travel and expense management software market growth. These devices enable the employees as well as enterprises to book the tickets using the online platform, locate their luggage, change their flights, and submit expense sheet to the enterprises. Owing to easy access to the application using the connected mobile devices helps the enterprises to evaluate the travel and expenses budget thereby, fueling the travel and expense management software market growth.

Key players profiled in the report include BASWARE, INC.,Certify, Inc., CHROME RIVER TECHNOLOGIES, COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED, DATA-BASICS, INC., EXPENSIFY, Infor, KDS INC., Oracle, SAP Concur

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Travel and Expense Management Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the travel and expense management software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the travel and expense management software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment mode, organization size, industry, and geography. The global travel and expense management software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading travel and expense management software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global travel and expense management software market is segmented based on deployment mode, organization size, and industry. Based on the deployment mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. By organization size, the travel and expense management software market is categorized into SMEs and large enterprises. The industry segment of the travel and expense management software market is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, government & defense, retail, transport & logistics, and others.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. TRAVEL AND EXPENSE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. TRAVEL AND EXPENSE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. TRAVEL AND EXPENSE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. TRAVEL AND EXPENSE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT MODE 8. TRAVEL AND EXPENSE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ORGANIZATION SIZE 9. TRAVEL AND EXPENSE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY 10. TRAVEL AND EXPENSE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 12. TRAVEL AND EXPENSE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. BASWARE, INC.

12.2. CERTIFY, INC.

12.3. CHROME RIVER TECHNOLOGIES

12.4. COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED

12.5. DATA BASICS, INC.

12.6. EXPENSIFY

12.7. INFOR

12.8. KDS INC.

12.9. ORACLE

12.10. SAP CONCUR 13. APPENDIX

