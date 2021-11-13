Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market Report: Growth Rate by Application, Manufacturers and Forecast – 2026

Unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs) are chemicals formed by the condensation of unsaturated acids and diols with or without diacids. These resins form highly durable structures and coatings when cross-linked with a vinyl reactive monomer. UPRs are designed for a wide range of temperature applications such as refrigerated enclosures and hot water geysers, among others. UPRs are used for manufacturing a wide variety of products, such as sanitary ware, pipes, tanks, and high-performance components for the marine, construction, and automotive industries. UPRs are preferred over metallic counterparts, such as steel and aluminium, owing to ease of design & fabrication and cost-effectiveness.

Orthopthalic UPR is mostly used in building and construction industries. This segment is forecast to witness lucrative growth in future, owing to rapid urbanization and growing population, thereby, fostering the growth of the UPR market. Ortho-phthalic polyesters, iso-phthalic polyesters, and dicyclopentadiene (DPCD) are the major categories of UPR available in the market. Iso-phthalic polyesters are widely used for manufacturing fiberglass reinforced plastics (FRP), owing to their high tensile strength, better flexibility, and superior chemical resistance. Moreover, iso-phthalic polyesters has gained popularity in the marine industry due to their remarkable water-resistant property. DCPD resins segment is forecast to witness lucrative growth, owing to their applications in automotive bumpers, air spoilers, fenders, off-highway bonnets, body panels, and coach front & rear body panels. However, fluctuations in cost of raw materials, such as glycols, maleic anhydride, and styrene, among others, is expected to restrain the growth of the world UPR market during the forecast period.

The world UPR market is segmented into product type, end users, and geography. The UPR product type is categorized into orthophthalic polyesters, iso-phthalic polyesters, dicyclopentadiene (DPCD), and others. The end-user industries of UPR are building & construction, tanks & pipes, electrical, marine, transport, artificial stones, and others. The UPR market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Business expansion and acquisition are the key strategies adopted by major players in this market to sustain the market competition. Competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Ashland, Inc., and Swancor, AOC LLC, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Reichhold LLC, DSM, and Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft are provided in this report.

UNSATURATED POLYESTER RESINS KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

World Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market By Product Type

Orthophthalic polyesters

Isophthalic polyesters

Dicyclopentadiene (DPCD)

Others

World Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market By End Users

Building & construction

Tanks & pipes

Electrical

Marine

Transport

Artificial stones

Others

World Unsaturated Polyester Resin Market By Geography