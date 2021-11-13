Very Large Generator Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2016 to 2026

Global Very Large Generator Market: Overview

Generators are devices, which converts the energy from external source to electricity, generators available in different sizes and ratings ranging from portable to very large generators. Very large generators are mainly used in commercial buildings, large-scale industries where the need of electricity is continuous to maintain the continuous operations without any interruption in case of failure. Very large generators rating ranges from 100 kVA to 5000 kVA, which is capable of running heavy machineries in industries and lighting commercial buildings. The market for very large generators market is expected to have significant growth as compared to that of other generators due its prevalent use in the industries. Globally, the market for very large generators is anticipated to register single digit CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Very Large Generator Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global very large generator market is primarily driven by its prime use in various industries such as, mining, oil & gas, chemicals, and marine along with its use in commercial buildings, hospitals and shopping malls. Thus, the rapid industrialization, mining activities and infrastructure development activities across the globe can be attributed to the growth of very large generators market globally. However, the fuel efficiency and emission issues of very large generators might pose as a restraint along with the volatile operating and maintaining costs associated with the very large generator.

Global Very Large Generator Market: Market Segmentation

Based on type, the global very large generator market is segmented into:

Diesel Generator

Gas Generator

Electric Generators

Fuel Oil Generators

Based on the end-use industries, the global very large generator market is segmented into:

Mining

Oil & Gas

Commercial Buildings

Chemical

Telecom

Marine

Others (Healthcare, Defense)

Global Very Large Generator Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographic regions, global very large generator market is divided into seven key regions namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among the aforementioned regions, APEJ is the largest market for very large generator due to the rapid industrialization, urbanization and constructional activities in the region, which in turn is fostering the growth of gasoline generator market in the region. The Latin America and Middle East & Africa market for very large generator is followed by the APEJ; the industrial growth along with the mining activities in Latin America and Africa is propelling the demand for very large generator market in these regions. The trend in North America and Europe region is more towards sustainable source of energy for electricity, which in turn is resulting in low demand for very large generators in the region. Overall, the global market for very large generator will register a single digit CAGR by the end of forecast period.

Global Very Large Generator Market: Key Players

Some of the major players identified in the global very large generator market includes, Cummins Power Generation., HarbinGer Generators and Mobile Lighting Towers, Caterpillar, Ingersoll Rand, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., YANMAR CO., LTD., Inmesol gensets, S.L. Spain., and Atlas Copco Specialty Rental among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

