Veterinary Glucometers Market Competitive Analysis 2019 and Key Players – Zoetis , Abbott , Woodley Equipment Company , Nova Biomedical

Veterinary glucometers measure the glucose content in the blood but since glucose levels are dependent on plasma quantity in the blood, most of the glucometers perform a calculation and report the estimated plasma glucose levels of the animals. Veterinary glucometers are also used in research to study obesity and diabetes in companion animals. Veterinary glucometer efficiency has been tested on various animals over the past such as in dogs, cats, deer, sheep, cattle, horses, birds, alpacas, ferrets, and rabbits. Veterinary glucometers gained attraction in the recent past for the purpose of checking blood sugar level in companion animals basically including cats and dogs. Veterinary glucometers are easy to use portable devices which can be easily handheld by vets and are suitable for use by diabetic pet owners. Veterinary glucometers generally work through auto code technology and biosensors.

Major Key Players of the Veterinary Glucometers Market are:

Zoetis , Abbott , Woodley Equipment Company , Nova Biomedical , BioNote , Arkray, UltiMed, Medray , Biotest Medical Corp.

Major Types of Veterinary Glucometers covered are:

Venous

Subcutaneous

Capillary

Major Applications of Veterinary Glucometers covered are:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Animal Research Institutes

Homecare Settings

