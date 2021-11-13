Video Analytics Industry Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast From 2015 & 2020

Following a decade of slow market penetration, the Object Recognition, Intelligent Video Surveillance, ISR Analytics and Video Analytics industry is forecasted to experience a decade of unprecedented growth. According to HSRC’s latest report, the booming market is expected to balloon, exceeding $33 B in revenues in Asia Pacific alone between 2015 & 2020 at a CAGR of 19%.

According to the report, the intense growth is driven by 5 major vectors:

Supply Side – Economies of Scale

The explosive growth of the mobile devices industry reduced the cost of Smart Camera on a Chip and Chip-Sets to dollars and cents.

Demand Side: Emerging Market Sectors –

By 2020, billions of cameras equipped with image vision recognition technologies will be introduced into many growth sectors, for example:

Â•Automotive accident aversion systems

Â•Mobile devices object recognition based e-commerce

Â•Smart Cities

Smart Imaging of Everything – Industry behemoths such as IBM and Cisco are forecasting that by 2020 over 50 billion Internet of Everything devices will be networked worldwide. A significant number of these devices will include Smart-Cameras.

Technology – Novel Algorithms & Advanced Cloud Computing (e.g. Advanced Object Recognition algorithms) will open the door for numerous new applications and markets.

Cloud computing enable networked cameras to use cutting edge computation and reduce the cost of endpoint computing & upgrade

GDP Growth – Rapid GDP growth lead APAC nations to invest $ Trillions in imaging related infrastructures. For example, in China, 650 cities construct their CCTV surveillance based safe city projects. Mass public transportation projects, include CCTV based security & control systems

Video Analytics, ISR, Intelligent Video Surveillance & Object Recognition: Asia-Pacific Market-2015-2020

Questions answered in this 2-volume 532-page report include:

What will the market size be in 2020?

What are the main technology trends?

Where and what are the market opportunities?

What are the market drivers and inhibitors?

Who are the key vendors?

What are the challenges to market penetration?

The report examines each dollar spent in the market via three orthogonal money trails: vertical sectors, national markets, and revenue sources. The report is granulated into 50 sub-markets as can be seen in the chart below:

Video Analytics, ISR, Intelligent Video Surveillance & Object Recognition: Asia-Pacific Market-2015-2020

The Video Analytics, ISR, Intelligent Video Surveillance & Object Recognition: Asia-Pacific Market-2015-2020 report presents in 545 pages, 94 tables and 174 figures, analysis of 55 current and pipeline technologies and 110 leading vendors. The report has been explicitly customized to enable decision-makers to identify business opportunities, pipeline technologies, market size, trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans. The report presents for each submarket 2011-2014 data, analyses, and projects the 2015-2020 market and technologies from several perspectives, including:

Business opportunities and challenges

SWOT analysis

Market analysis (e.g., market dynamics, market drivers and inhibitors)

2011-2020 market* by vertical submarket: Defense Sector, Critical Infrastructure Security, Transportation & Logistics, Aviation & Maritime Security, Safe Cities & Smart Cities, Border Security, Commercial & Public Buildings, Entertainment & Casinos Security, Retail – Analytics, Residential Security and other submarkets

2011-2020 market* by geographical region

Asia-Pacific, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, India, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia and other Asia-Pacific countries

Current and pipeline technologies, including:

Object Sorting and ID, Behavioral Analysis, Video Analytic Applications, Video Analytics Architecture Image Segmentation Algorithms Item Tracking, Intelligent CCTV Surveillance Algorithms, Item Identification and Recognition, IVS Based Face Recognition, Sorting Actions and Behaviors, Crowd Surveillance, Multi-Camera Intelligent CCTV Surveillance Systems, Remote Threat Identification, Intelligent Video Surveillance System Performance, Distributed Sensors Remote Systems, Remote Biometric Identification, Watch Lists fused IVS, Fused VA and Biometrics, Fused Multi-modal IVS Biometric Remote People Screening, Intelligent Video Surveillance Tracking, IVS & VA based Behavioral Profiling, Tag and Track, Wireless Video Analytics, Video Content Analysis Algorithms, Automated Analysis of Video Surveillance Data, Item Detection, Gaussian Mixture Based Background Subtraction Algorithms, Background Subtraction, Item Detection Based on Single-Image Algorithms, Item Tracking Algorithms, Kalman Filtering Techniques, Region Segmentation, Partially Observable Markov Decision Process, IVS Systems, Splitting Items Algorithms, Dimension Based Items Classifiers, Shape Based Item Classifiers, Event Detection Methods, Vision-Based Human Action Recognition, Derived Egomotion, Path Reconstruction Algorithms, Video Cameras Gap Mitigation Algorithms, Networked Cameras Tag and Track Algorithms, Fusion Engines, Event Description, IVS Reasoning, IVS Reporting, Smart Cameras, Pulse Video Analytics, License Plate Recognition (LPR), Cloud Video Analytics, Kalman Filters Application to Track Moving Items, Real Time Automatic Alerts Algorithms Online Video Analytics.

Companies operating in the market (profiles, products and contact info) including:

3i-MIND, 3VR, 3xLOGIC, AAI Corporation, AAM Systems, ACTi Corporation, ADT Security Services, Adaptive Imaging Technologies, Agent Video Intelligence, AGT International, Aimetis, ALPHAOPEN, American Dynamics, Ampex Data Systems Corporation, Aralia System, AVCON Information Technology Co. Ltd., Avigilon Corporation, Axis, Axxon, BAE Systems Plc, Basler, BiKal, Boeing Defense, Space & Security, Bosch Security Systems, Briefcam, Camero, Cernium, Churchill Navigation, CIEFFE, Cisco, Citilog, ClickIt, Cognimatics, Digital Results Group, Emza Visual Sense, Eptascape, DVTel, Exacq, GE Security, Genetec, Geovision, HASAM, Honeywell, IMINT Image Intelligence AB, IndigoVision, Intellivid, Intergraph Corporation, IntuVision Inc, ioimage, IPConfigure, IPS Intelligent Video Analytics, Ipsotek, IQinVision, ISS, ITT EchoStorm, L-3 Communications Holdings Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, LuxRiot, MACROSCOP, March Networks, Mate Intelligent Video Ltd., Matrix Vision, MDS, Milestone Systems A/S, Mirasys, Mobotix, MTS, National Instruments, NetPosa Technologies, Ltd., NICE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Nuuo, ObjectVideo, On-Net Surveillance Systems, PCI-Suntek Technology Co., Ltd., Pelco, Pivot3, Pixim, Proximex, PV Labs, Raytheon Company, Salient Stills, Samsung Techwin, Sarnoff Corporation, SeeTec, Sentient, Siemens, SightLogix, Smartvue, Sony, Synectics, Synesis, Texas Instruments, Thales Group, V.A.S. GmbH, VDG Security BV, Verint, Viasys Intelligent Video Analytics, Vicon, Videalert Ltd, VideoBank, VideoIQ, VideoMining, VideoNext, Vidient, Vigilant Systems, Vi-system, WeCU Technologies Ltd, Westec, Zhejiang Dahua Technology

