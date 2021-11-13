Waste Management And Remediation Services Market Surge at 10.1% CAGR to 2022 | Waste Management, Republic Services, Clean Harbors, Stericycle, and Progressive Waste Solutions

Waste Management And Remediation Services Global Market Report 2019

The waste management and remediation services market consists of the sales of waste management and remediation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide waste collection, treatment and disposal services, remediation services, operate materials recovery facilities, or provide septic tank pumping and related services.

The waste management and remediation services market expected to reach a value of nearly $839.51 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The growth in the waste management and remediation services market is due to increase in environmental awareness and rapid industrialization.

However, the market for waste management and remediation services is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as lack of awareness in developing countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Waste Management Inc, Republic Services Inc, Clean Harbors, Stericycle Inc, and Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global waste management and remediation services market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global waste management and remediation services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global waste management and remediation services market.

Waste management companies are using technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) for better management of waste and recycling. IoT provides solutions such as route optimization and operational analytics to reducing costs. A waste management company called Enevo created a dumpster sensor and software system which can communicate with the waste management company and tell them whether the container is at full capacity, when it needs to be emptied allowing them to cut unnecessary costs. And these sensors also can help the company forecast when a dumpster will be full, allowing them to plan ahead future routes.

