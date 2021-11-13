Whole Slide Imaging Systems Market Size Analysis by Growth Application Forecast to 2026

In order to provide better treatment, pathologists and clinicians are exploring accurate biomarker quantification tools, which could provide more comprehensive information about the disease condition in order to take treatment decisions. In such cases, whole slide imaging is expected to play a crucial role in enabling more comprehensive diagnostic outcomes. Growing research and development activities in cancer treatment and personalized medicines is expected to provide prominent growth opportunities for the whole slide imaging systems market. Adoption of personalized medicines is growing at a rapid pace, especially for breast cancer treatment.

Premium Pricing of Whole Slide Imaging Systems

The high cost of whole slide imaging systems is a major factor expected to hamper its adoption across developing countries. The overall cost of slide scanning is very high, which would be beyond budget for some medium-scale laboratories. Higher maintenance and installations costs and costlier training and development programs for end users are other factors likely to impede practical implementation of whole slide imaging systems. Moreover, the high cost of hardware for on-premise solution is impeding the use of imaging scanners in clinical purposes, where test samples are analyzed for one-time diagnosis. This also has decreased the adoption of slide imaging scanners in small-scale labs, and restricted the market growth.

Get Sample Copy Of This @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26395

Mergers and Acquisitions Key Strategies to Maximize Revenue Share

Companies within whole slide imaging systems market are actively involved in mergers and acquisitions, as the industry is in the growth phase. The companies have started taking strategic decisions to engage in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolio and increase their brand share in the market. For instance, Genetix Group plc, the cell imaging and analysis group, acquired SlidePath Limited in order to further strengthen its position in the fast growing market.

Market Leaders Offering Innovative Services to Increase Consumer Base

This section of the report features profiles of key players operating in the whole slide imaging systems market based on their market shares, differential strategies, whole slide imaging systems product offerings, marketing approach and company dashboard. Examples of some of the key players featured in this report include PerkinElmer Inc., ZEISS International, Inspirata Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Spectra AB, Ventana Medical Systems Inc., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., and 3DHISTECH Ltd.

The key manufacturers of whole slide imaging systems are focusing on marketing strategies to increase both their product portfolio as well as geographical presence. The company’s manufacturing whole slide imaging systems are focused on mergers and acquisitions for development of new products. For instance, whole slide imaging Brand Omynx is a joint venture between GE Healthcare and UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center).

Market Definition

Whole slide imaging systems are instruments integrated with software that can convert microscope images into digital images. Whole slide imaging systems scan slides either manually or automatically. Several whole slide image scanners perform batch scanning (scanning of one slide at a time) and continuous or random access processing (slides can be uploaded while another is being scanned). Whole slide images offer novel clinical, nonclinical and research applications for digital pathology. Whole slide image platforms have the potential to improve diagnostic accuracy, balance workloads and they increase the workflow efficiency.

About the Report

PMR conducted a research study on the whole slide imaging systems market for the forecast period 2018 to 2026. The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the business opportunities prevailing in the whole slide imaging systems market along with insights on the whole slide imaging systems, trend, device prices and awareness level for whole slide imaging systems market competition. The report elaborates the macroeconomic factors influencing the dynamics of whole slide imaging systems market and its futuristic potential.

Segmentation

The report offers a comprehensive taxonomy of whole slide imaging systems market based on product type, end user and region. Based on product type, the whole slide imaging systems market is segmented into scanners such as bright field scanners and fluorescence scanners and services such as installation & integration and consulting services. These whole slide imaging systems are used by hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research centers. The whole slide imaging systems market has been analyzed across regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan and MEA.

Additional Questions Answered

Some of the additional questions addressed in this report on whole slide imaging systems market-

What are the revenue potential of whole slide imaging systems market across North America and Europe?

Who are the key competitors and what are their portfolios in the whole slide imaging systems market?

What are major challenges influencing the growth of the whole slide imaging systems market?

How intervention from regulatory authority is shaping the whole slide imaging systems market growth?

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/26395

Research Methodology

A triangulation method was adopted for whole slide imaging systems market size estimation through demand-supply outlook. Over all expenditure on research and development funding, adoption of whole slide imaging systems as a digital pathology tool and other similar factors were considered for the estimation. Insights from primary research participants through interviews, surveys and in-person interaction was used for triangulation along with secondary research through verified paid sources, authentic trade journals and other resourceful databases.