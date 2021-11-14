Aircraft Brake Market Competition Status 2027 – Lead by Bauer, Collins Aerospace, Crane Aerospace and Electronics, Honeywell International, Lufthansa Technik AG, Matco Manufacturing, Meggitt and Safran SA

The global aviation industry is currently experiencing significant growth in number of aircrafts production which is catalyzing the growth of aircraft brake market. Due the presence of prominent manufactures in developed countries is expected to lead the market in terms of revenue and volume. Increasing demand for MRO activities related to aircraft brakes is allowing the MRO companies to procure increased quantity of brake systems, which is expected to catalyze the aircraft brake market in the coming years.

The integration of technologically advanced components in commercial and military sector is one of the major drivers of the aircraft brake market. Additionally, increasing demand for retrofitting of aircraft brake is also driving the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for lightweight aircraft component is creating opportunities for the aircraft brake market.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. AVIATION BRAKE SERVICE INC.

2. Bauer, Inc

3. Collins Aerospace

4. Crane Aerospace and Electronics

5. Honeywell International Inc.

6. Lufthansa Technik AG

7. Matco Manufacturing Inc.

8. Meggitt Plc.

9. PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

10. Safran SA

The global aircraft brake market is segmented on the basis of type and end- user. Based on type, the market is segmented as electric brakes, carbon brakes, and steel brakes. On the basis of the end user the market is segmented into commercial and military.

Aircraft Brake Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Aircraft Brake Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

