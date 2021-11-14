Aircraft Interface Device Market Effect Factors Analysis 2027 – Top Companies Astronics, Avio (Thales Group), Avionica, Esterline Technologies, Global Eagle and Honeywell

The aircraft interface device uses aircraft data management (ADM) technology, which augments the functionality, enhances capabilities, and provides open architecture which permit the passengers to take benefits associated with advanced in-flight entertainment services. The AID is a combination of services as well as software for creating a complete, ready-to-use solution for flight tracking, quick access recording, and aircraft condition monitoring system. All these factors enhance the growth of aircraft interface device market in the forecast period.

The significant drivers of the aircraft interface device market are enhancement and improvement situational awareness through AID, and increasing focus towards cockpit improvement and crew resource management. The increasing number of AID installations in commercial helicopters which is creating an opportunity for the aircraft interface device market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Astronics Corporation

2. Avio (Thales Group)

3. Avionica

4. Esterline Technologies Corporation

5. Global Eagle

6. Honeywell International Inc.

7. SCI Technologies, Inc.

8. Teledyne Controls LLC

9. UTC Technologies Corporation

10. Viasat

The global aircraft interface device market is segmented on the platform, connectivity, fit type, aircraft type, and application. Based on platform, the market is segmented as hardware and software. On the basis of connectivity the market is sub-segmented into wired and wireless. On the basis of fit type the market is segmented into line fit and retrofit. Based on aircraft type the market is fragmented into fixed wing aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft. Similarly, based on application the market is segmented into flight tracking, quick access recorder, and aircraft condition monitoring system.

Aircraft Interface Device Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Aircraft Interface Device Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

