Alcoholic Beverages Market Share, Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Industry Growth, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Key Country Analysis and Global Trends by Forecast 2023

Alcoholic Beverages Market – Overview

Emergence of promising new markets for alcoholic beverages provided new opportunities for the manufacturers, which supported the growth of the global market. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023 that the market will demonstrate a CAGR % while achieving steady growth in the forecast period.

Increasing legal purchasing age (LPA) of consumers from emerging economies is propelling the demand for alcoholic beverages. Approximately 2.3 billion people fall under LPA from emerging economies, wherein Asia-Pacific region contain 60% of the world’s youth population. In addition, easy accessibility of the product in grocery and major retail stores has also supported the growth of the market. Dedicated space for liquors in grocery stores and other major retailers is a common practice in developed nation such as US, however the trend is picking up in emerging economies. Furthermore, the rise of home-tainment (stay-at-home) trend in both developed and emerging economies has accelerated the demand for easy availability of liquors in retail stores.

Additionally, the growing popularity of digital and social media marketing in recent years also helped in spiking the demand for the product. More than 70% of the companies are set to increase their digital marketing budgets in coming years. In addition, the age targeted marketing offered by major social media platforms made it comparatively less risky for the companies to advertise its products. It has also helped in bridging the gap between the manufacturers and consumers, consequently triggering the demand for customization and personalization of products. However, higher taxes levied by government on alcoholic beverages could hinder the growth of the market.

Get a Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3190

Key Players

The key players profiled in Alcoholic Beverages are as-

Beam-Suntory (U.S.)

Constellation Brands (U.S.)

Diageo PLC (U.K.)

Anheuser Busch InBev (Belgium)

Carlsberg Group (Denmark)

Accolade Wines (Australia)

Heineken Holding NV (The Netherlands)

Latest Industry Updates

Diageo launched Canadian Whisky, namely Entrapment under its Orphan Barrel Whiskey Distilling Co brand. The whisky is a blend of 7% corn and 3% malted barley.

Diageo acquired super-premium tequila, Casamigos. Through this acquisition, the company aims to strengthen its participation in swiftly growing tequila category.

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market – Regional Analysis

The Global Alcoholic Beverages Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Among these, Europe is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed by the increasing per capita disposable income coupled with the favorable demographic conditions. Within Europe, Germany is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a higher rate as compared to the other regions. Especially China and India are lucrative market opportunity in the Asia Pacific region for the alcoholic beverage manufacturers.

Global Alcoholic Beverages Market – Segments

The global Alcoholic Beverages Market has been divided into type, packaging material, distribution channel, and region.

On The Basis Of Type

Fermented Drinks (Beer, Wine, and Others)

Distilled Drinks (Gin, Rum, Vodka, Brandy, and Others)

On The Basis Of Packaging Material

Glass

Plastic

Paper/Carton

Metal Cans

On The Basis Of Distribution Channel

Food Retail (Store Based, Non-Store Based)

Food Service

On The Basis Of Region