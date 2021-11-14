Automotive Bumpers Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Key Players Toyoda Gosei, Toray Industries, Tong Yang Group, Plastic Omnium SA, Hyundai Mobis, Faurecia

Development of airbag bumper system and emphasis on regulatory standard norms for safety are the significant drivers pertaining to the automotive bumpers market. Moreover, the shift towards lightweight bumpers will improve the fuel efficiency and performance of the vehicle. Technological advancement in the development of smart automotive bumpers will provide opportunities to the players operating in the automotive bumpers market.

Automotive bumpers are metal bars or beams integrated at the front-most end and rear-most end of the vehicle that is used to absorb the impact in case of a collision. Automotive bumpers enable to minimize the impact on an automobile in case of any accident, thereby causing less damage to the vehicle’s safety system. Automotive bumpers also ensure increased safety for the vehicle driver and other occupants. The automotive bumpers market is anticipated to grow tremendously owing to the rise in production of automobiles globally.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

Benteler Automotive

Faurecia SA

Futaba Industrial Co.

Hyundai Mobis Co.

Magna International

Plastic Omnium SA

SMP Deutschland Gmbh

Tong Yang Group

Toray Industries

Toyoda Gosei

The automotive bumpers market is segmented on the basis of material, position, vehicle, and geography. Based on material, the automotive bumpers market is segmented as composite plastic, metal, aluminium, fiberglass composite, and others. On the basis of position, automotive bumpers market is segmented into front end and rear end. On the basis of vehicle, automotive bumpers market is segmented into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and medium and heavy commercial vehicle.

