Biometrics in BFSI Market Growth, Demands, CAGR, Sales Volume, Opportunities, Types, Applications and Forecast up to 2023

Banks around the world are increasingly opting biometrics to authenticate customers accessing their services. This trend is not limited to banks; other financials outfits are also taking up biometric authentication to identify customers and safeguard resources. Increasing cases of financial fraud, identity theft, and threats from cyberspace have made banks to restructure their identity practices and biometrics in banking and financial services offers the solution. Most banking customers are tech-savvy nowadays and expect a friction-less access to banking services but password based identity solution fails keep up with expectations, however, with biometrics in banking, things seems to be changing now.The BFSI sector is increasingly focusing on providing the highest level of security to their customers by reducing identity duplication. With changing consumer preferences and introduction of new payment methods, it has become imperative for banks to transform the payments and card (PCI) industry digitally. This has led to the introduction of new payment methods such as PIN cards, mobile wallets, and EMV chips. With the advances in technology, the number of frauds and forgeries are also increasing, thereby increasing the need for a solution which is difficult to duplicate. Several banks are adopting biometrics to prevent fraud and protect customer’s information from being compromised. One of the recent trends gaining significant traction in the market is the increasing adoption of vein recognition in ATMs and POS terminals. Banks and financial institutions in emerging economies like India, China, Mexico, and Brazil has readily adopting vein recognition biometrics to verify the identity of their customers. North America accounted for the largest share of the market and is likely to dominate the market until the end of 2020. Factors such as increased awareness among the organizations in the BFSI sector about the benefits of deployment of biometrics and the presence of many large financial institutions and companies in the region will contribute to this market’s growth in the region.

Top Key Players in Global Biometrics in BFSI market:

Cross Match Technologies

Fujitsu

HID Global

M2SYS

Safran

Biometrics in BFSI Production Breakdown Data by Top Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

By the product type, the Biometrics in BFSI market is primarily split into:

Voice Recognition

Vein Recognition

Facial Recognition

Fingerprint Identification

By the end users/application, Biometrics in BFSI market report covers the following segments:

Door Security

Log-In Management for PCs

Log-In Management for ATMs

Log-In Management for POS Terminals

Log-In Management for Banking

