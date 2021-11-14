Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Biostimulant Market 2019 Detailed Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, Profit, and Forecast to 2024 | Industry Research.co

Biostimulant

Biostimulant Market” report provides an in-depth research of market-based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Biostimulant Market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It also analyzes the current and future prospect of Biostimulant Market.

Key Insights of Biostimulant Market:

  • Complete in-depth analysis of the Biostimulant
  • Important changes in market dynamics.
  • Segmentation analysis of the market.
  • Emerging segments and regional markets.
  • Historical, on-going, and projected market analysis based on volume and esteem.
  • Assessment of niche industry players.
  • Market share analysis.
  • Key strategies of major players

Market Overview:

  • The global biostimulant market was valued at USD 2.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 12.52% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2017, Europe was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 40.2% of the market.
  • The organic food industry, which is growing at a healthy rate, is the major driving force behind the growth of the biostimulant industry. Increased awareness among the farmers (especially in Asia-Pacific) about the benefits of biostimulants, is another factor augmenting the growth of the market studied. The market is also growing due to the increased adoption of sustainable farming methods.

    Biostimulant Market Segmentation by Top Key Players:

  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Arysta Lifescience Corporation
  • Isagro SpA
  • Lallemand Plant Care
  • Agrinos AS
  • AtlÃ¡ntica Agricola
  • Biostadt India Ltd
  • Brandt Consolidated Inc.
  • Ilsa SpA
  • Italpollina SpA
  • Koppert BV
  • Micromix Plant Health Ltd
  • Omex Agrifluids Ltd
  • Tradecorp International
  • Valagro SpA
  • Agroenzymas Group

    Scope of the Report:

  • Biostimulants are chemicals or microorganisms that help enhance the growth of the plant. They do not serve nutrient deficiency. Instead, they increase nutrient availability, water holding capacity, metabolism, and the production of chlorophyll.

    Key Market Trends:

    Expansion of Organic Food Industry driving the Market

    Organic biostimulants are significant for the future of the agricultural industry, in terms of promoting organic practices. Biostimulants can enhance soil microflora, which, in turn, helps make the uptake of nutrients more efficient. they increase antioxidant activity in plants and boost internal defenses against environmental stresses and disease pressure. Biostimulants are associated with organic farming and gardening, which are currently witnessing healthy progress in conventional agriculture as well. Biostimulants are increasingly being perceived as a response to consumer demand for softer’ agricultural practices. Organic food and related agriculture currently account for around 5.0-10.0% of the food market, varying from region to region. As organic food products are produced without using any pesticide or fertilizer, the demand for plant biostimulants is on the rise. Consequently, the increasing popularity of organic farming drives the demand for biostimulants.

    Europe dominates the Global Market

    The European Union’s stringent regulations on environmental safety and support for organic farming have paved the way for a flourishing biostimulant market in European countries, such as Germany, Italy, and France. In addition, inventions in plant biostimulants, targeting specific agronomic needs, are attracting new customers in Europe. Europe is the largest segment of the global biostimulant market and is expected to record a robust growth rate. Owing to the ready availability of raw materials and high effectiveness, humic acid is the largest category of biostimulants consumed and marketed in Europe. Humic acid-based products account for about 20.0% of the European segment of the market studied. Some of the major crops where biostimulants are applied are – citrus, pome fruits, grape, olives, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, cucumber, onion, eggplant, garlic, melons, tomato, squash, watermelon, pepper, tomato, wheat, rice, maize, oil seed, sugar beet, turf, flowers, and ornamentals.

    Biostimulant Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    • Chapter 1: Biostimulant Market Definition
    • Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Biostimulant Market
    • Chapter 3: Biostimulant Market Executive Summary
    • Chapter 4: Biostimulant Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services
    • Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges
    • Chapter 6: Biostimulant Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024
    • Chapter 7: Biostimulant Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions
    • Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Biostimulant Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches
    • Chapter 9: Key Players for Biostimulant Market

     

