Capacitive Stylus Market In-Depth Analysis & Global Forecast to 2023

Global Capacitive Stylus Market Research Report by Type (Fine Tip, Art Capacitive Stylus), Application (Monitors, Cellular Handsets, Portable Media Devices) – Forecast Till 2023

Market Synopsis

A stylus is an input device used for writing or drawing text lines for monitors and tablets. In CAD/ CAM workstations, the stylus is attached to a tablet and later implemented as common stylus for mobile phones and touchscreen laptops. Stylus will have finer touch points which will help in increasing precision of small touch points on the screen. For a capacitive stylus, a capacitive screen capable of producing electrostatic field is placed on the surface of the tablet. On applying pressure on the screen, the electrostatic field gets distorted. The processor at the end will detect these distortions and collects the field currents there by figuring where the pressure is applied. For this phenomenon, the capacitive styluses are made wide enough to generate capacitance for the screen to register. These styluses can be integrated with both Android and iOS and Windows operating systems and devices. The capacitive styluses are cheap and don’t require any batteries to work.

The demand for interactive whiteboard and stylus pen across the education sector, technological advancements in mobile devices and tablets are driving the global capacitive stylus market. The lack of multiple input sensing in tablets or mobile phones is hindering the market growth.

Wacom Co., Ltd. Japanese manufacturer specialized in tablets, and related products are offering capacitive stylus technology for Microsoft and Samsung. Microsoft Corporation, a leading American Multinational company’s flagship model Surface Pro is equipped with Wacom’s capacitive stylus technology. The screen consists of the digitized layer which is used for capacitive pen known as surface pro Pen. The surface pro is having quite essential features such as pressure sensitivity, no battery use, palm recognition and many more. While using a stylus, user hands can easily get a touch on the screen. Microsoft Surface Pro neglects the palm impressions by the user when the stylus is being used. The screen can detect the variations in the pressure inputs, and the stylus is capable of producing 1024 levels of pressure. The Microsoft Surface Pro Pen is having some additional features like it contains eraser at the other end which can be useful in erasing the text on the screen. The digitizer layer can also detect when the user is hovering the pen over the screen, allowing to perform hover actions like select, copy and more.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Hunt wave Industry (Taiwan), ACE pen Ltd.(China), Hanns Touch Solution (Taiwan), A&L manufacturing corp.(U.S.), DIY network (U.S.), Wesco enterprises Ltd (Hong Kong), Ningbo Meile Industrial Co. Ltd (China), Newell Electronics Ltd. (China), Sonnenschein Ind.Co.ltd. (China) among others.

Segmentation

The global Capacitive Stylus Market is segmented into by type, application, and region. On the basis of type the segment is further classified into fine tip capacitive stylus and art capacitive stylus. On the basis of application, the segment is further classified into monitors, cellular handsets, and portable media devices. On the basis of geography, the market for the global capacitive stylus is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Key Findings

In February, Wacom Co., Ltd., a Japanese Company specialized in tablets released an active capacitive bamboo Tip stylus which is of fine tip type.

Moleskine, an Italian manufacturer, and product designer launched new smartpen in February 2019 called pen+Eclipse.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific holds the major market share and is expected to continue in the future. The presence of major players in the region and technical developments in touchscreen devices are driving the market in the region. ARBOR Technology, leading industrial embedded computing solutions provider South Korean Multinational electronics Company Samsung Electronics is about to launch Note9 by the end of 2019. The phone is supposed to possess under display fingerprint sensor, ultrasound and capacitive touch screen and stylus. The predecessor Samsung s8 stylus is capable of 4096 pressure points. The stylus helps in writing, drawing figures and translation feature for selected sentences through Samsung Bixby voice assistant. Developers are Focusing on innovating styluses by adding more features and launch with Samsung note9.

North America holds the second largest market share for global capacitive stylus market. Being technically advanced region, increasing usage of smart devices, and a wide adoption among education sector are primarily driving the market in the region. Europe holds major market share for capacitive stylus market.

