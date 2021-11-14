CNG Vehicles Market Analysis, Share and Size, Trends, Industry Growth and Segment Forecasts To 2024

Global “CNG Vehicles Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

About CNG Vehicles:

Compressed natural gas vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas as the fuel rather than gasoline or diesel. CNG, or compressed natural gas, is stored at high pressure, 3,000 to 3,600 pounds per square inch (21 to 25 MPa). The required tank is more massive and costly than a conventional fuel tank. The CNG vehicle’s emissions are cleaner, with lower emissions of carbon and lower particulate emissions per equivalent distance traveled. There is generally less wasted fuel.

CNG Vehicles Market Key Players:

Fiat Chrysler

Volkswagen

Ford

General Motors

Toyota

Iran Khodro

Nissan

Volvo Group

Hyundai

Honda

Suzuki

Mercedes-Benz

Renault

PSA Peugeot Citroen

Great Wall Motors

CNG Vehicles market is a growing market into the Automobile & Transportation sector at present years. The CNG Vehicles has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. CNG Vehicles Market Types:

OEM

Car Modification CNG Vehicles Market Applications:

Personal Use

Commercial Use Scope of the Report:

In the last several years, Global market of CNG Vehicles developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8.19%. In 2015, the production of OEM CNG Vehicle is about 234.4 k units and the Car Modification is about 2495.4 k units, with a production market share 91.41%.

North America is a large consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 18.73%. Following North America, China is another important consumption place with the consumption market share of 18.02% in 2015.

Market competition is intense. Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold high-end customers, and their products are famous in the world.

Industry concentration is deepening. China domestic CNG vehicles enterprises are increasing investment and absorbing foreign advanced technologies so that large companies will gain more market share.

The worldwide market for CNG Vehicles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 52600 million US$ in 2024, from 40900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.