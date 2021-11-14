Connected Logistics Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 – AT&T, Cisco System, Eurotech, Freightgate, IBM, Intel, MARK III SYSTEMS, Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions, SAP, Viapost

Connected logistics offer numerous benefits to the logistics businesses, offering services for diverse industry verticals by providing improved operational efficiency, real-time access, and enhanced productivity with the integration of multiple connected platforms. Connected logistics service providers have introduced innovative solutions to enable ease of access and high level of interoperability to achieve high productivity and informed decision making through collective efforts.

The “Global Connected Logistics Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the connected logistics market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global connected logistics market with detailed market segmentation by the services, connectivity technology, application, and geography.

The key factors such as the need for operational efficiency, decreasing the cost of sensors, and roll out of IoT connecting devices are propelling the growth of connected logistics market. Moreover, the increasing innovations in mobile technology are expected to fuel the growth of connected logistics market in the coming years. However, the security issues, owing to rising cybercrime and network connectivity issues are some of the main challenges that are expected to hamper the connected logistics market growth.

Leading Key Players:

• AT&T Inc.

• Cisco System, Inc.

• Eurotech

• Freightgate Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• MARK III SYSTEMS

• Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions GmbH

• SAP SE

• Viapost

The global connected logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the connected logistics market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global connected logistics market based on the services, connectivity technology, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall connected logistics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the connected logistics market.

Also, key connected logistics market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Global Connected Logistics Market – By Services

• Asset Management

• Remote Asset Tracking

• Security

• Network Management

• Data Management

Global Connected Logistics Market – By Connectivity Technology

• Bluetooth

• Cellular

• Wi-Fi

• ZigBee

• NFC

• Satellite

Global Connected Logistics Market – By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• South America