Data Center Accelerator Market 2019 Global Trends By Top Key Players Are: Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Cisco Systems, Intel Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, Lenovo, Microsemi (Microchip Technology Inc.), NVIDIA Corporation Xilinx

Some of The Leading Players of Data Center Accelerator Market

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Cisco Systems

Intel Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor

Lenovo

Microsemi (Microchip Technology Inc.)

NVIDIA Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Data Center Accelerator Market Landscape

4 Data Center Accelerator Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Data Center Accelerator Market Analysis- Global

6 Data Center Accelerator Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – System

7 Data Center Accelerator Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

8 Data Center Accelerator Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 Data Center Accelerator Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Data Center Accelerator Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Data center accelerator are specifically designed hardware chips that scale the efficiency and computational power of traditional systems. As the size of data is growing accelerators are gaining popularity among various verticals such as BFSI, telecom & IT, government, healthcare, and energy among others. The global data center accelerator market is experiencing high demand due to the increasing popularity of cloud-based services. Various companies such as Intel, NVIDIA are investing significantly in the development of more efficient accelerators and gain a strong market position. The growing popularity of cloud-based services and growing focus towards parallel computing are the major factors that are expected to support the growth of data center accelerator market whereas the high cost of these solutions is expected to slow down the growth of this market.

The “Global Data center accelerator Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the data center accelerator industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global data center accelerator market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end-user, and geography. The global data center accelerator market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the data center accelerator market.

