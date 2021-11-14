Exosomes Market 2018 is Anticipated to Reach US$ 18% Billion by 2023 and stand out as the biggest contributer to the globe | 360 Market Updates

Exosomes Market (2018 – 2023) research report provides List of manufacturers, regional analysis, segmentation by type & applications and the actual process of whole Exosomes industry. Exosomes Market report delivers a detailed study of present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify future investment in the market.

“ Exosomes Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 18% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Exosomes Market are –

Danaher (Beckman Coulter

Inc.)

Diagenode

Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics

Inc.

Lonza

Mbl International

Miltenyi Biotec

Novus Biologicals

Qiagen

And Thermo Fisher Scientific

Inc.

The global exosomes market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 18.0% during the forecast period of 2018 – 2023. The exosomes play a vital role in cellular communication, which encapsulates several biomolecules including lipids, proteins, and nucleic acids. This market is driven by increasing research and development activities particularly for drug delivery, cancer immunotherapy, and diagnostics. As per the regional analysis, the rise in funding, a large base of clinical research organization and rise in the development of novel technologies through better healthcare infrastruture, helps North America to dominate the exosomes market.

Growing Prevalence of Cancer

The growing prevalence of cancer patients has a direct impact on the increased demand for the exosomes market. According to the 2012 report of the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 14 million new cases of cancer, which were expected to rise by about 70% over the next two decades. In the US, as per the National Cancer Institute report of 2018, an estimated 1.7 million of new cases of cancer I diagnosed in the country and nearly 0.6 million patients died from the diseases. Exosomes extracted from cow milk is being used for the delivery of therapeutic molecules against lung and breast cancer. Moreover, exosomes derived from specific sites of the body are promising candidates for the anti-cancer vaccines due to its enhanced passive targeting due to small size, indigenous nature, and the ability to cross the biological barriers. Thus, the increase in the cancer cases in the hospitals directly increases the demand for the need of exosomes in its diagnosis as well therapeutics.

Other driving factors include technological advancements in exosomes isolation and analytical procedures, growth in the government initiatives, and funding for exosome research with increased advanced applications for exosomes.

Technical Difficulties with the Implementation and Usage of Exosomes

The number of technical difficulties needs to be addressed for successful implementation of exosomes in various applications. This is one of the primary hinderances for the growth of the exosomes market. Some of the major difficulties include optimization of purification, increasing the homogeneity of exosomes, and efficient transfection strategies. This is further accompanied by lack of technical information like type rotor, diameter, volume, and viscosity of the sample, which restricts the maximum utilization of exosomes potential. Moreover, the cumbersome nature of methods for isolation/purification and inability to distinguish between different cancer stages with incomplete understanding on the immune system limits the market.

Other factors limiting the growth of this market are the lack of skilled professionals and stringent regulatory requirements for the approval and commercialization of exosomes products.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America is the region with a high degree of market lucrativeness. It is primarily due to the technological advancements, increased geriatric population coupled with an increase in the incidences of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, with increased acceptance of exosome-based products. On the other side, the Asia-Pacific countries are expected to show wide opportunities for growth in development of exosomes related therapeutics and diagnostics with emerging economies, healthcare improvement in facilities particularly due to the involvement of private companies and collaboration with multinational players.

Global Exosomes Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

