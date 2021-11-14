Global Men Grooming Market Key Players: Procter & Gamble, DOLLAR SHAVE CLUB, Detroit Grooming Co., L’Oreal Paris, Other Prominent Players

A fresh report titled “Men Grooming Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Men Grooming Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Men Grooming products are available for men that can make them look good. The product range includes face cleanser, face wash, perfumes, deodorants shaving creams, gels, and others. There are many companies combinedly offering an infinite number of men grooming products unlike early days, where it was very hard to find men oriented grooming products. The market for Men grooming is growing constantly over the years and was totaled at a value of USD XXX Million in 2018. The global Men grooming market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period to reach a valuation of USD XXX Million by 2023.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 until 2023.

The report comes with various key features which includes:

Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis

Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast upto 2023

Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others

Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis

Emerging industry trends

Growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Men Grooming Market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product Type

– Beard Care Products

– Shaving Essentials

– – Razor & Blade

– – Shaving Toiletries

– – – – Shaving Cream

– – – – Shaving Gel & Foam

– Hair Care Products

– Body Care Products

– Others

By Price Range

– Premium

– Economy

By Distribution Channel

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape for the year 2018. Key players profiled in the report includes Procter & Gamble, DOLLAR SHAVE CLUB, Detroit Grooming Co., L’Oreal Paris, Other Prominent Players

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

2.1. Research Methodology

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered

3. Market Overview

3.1. Overview and Definition

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Geographic Regions Definition

3.1.3. Men Grooming Definition

3.2. Industry Development

3.3. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Men Grooming Market

5. Trends in Global Men Grooming Market

6. Global Men Grooming Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

7. Global Men Grooming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. BPS Analysis By Product Type

7.3. Market Attractiveness By Product Type

7.4. Beard Care Products Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

7.5. Shaving Essentials Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

7.5.1. Razor & Blade Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

7.5.2. Shaving Toiletries Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

7.5.2.1. Shaving Cream Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

7.5.2.2. Shaving Gel & Foam Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

7.6. Hair Care Products Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

7.7. Body Care Products Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

7.8. Others Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8. Global Men Grooming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Price Range

8.1. Introduction

8.2. BPS Analysis By Price Range

8.3. Market Attractiveness By Price Range

8.4. Premium Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

8.5. Economy Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Men Grooming Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. BPS Analysis By Distribution Channel

9.3. Market Attractiveness By Distribution Channel

9.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue…

