Grouting Material Market 2019: Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area, Market Size, Its Competitors and Forecast to 2024

Grouting material is a flowable plastic material and should have negligible shrinkage to fill the gap or voids completely and should remain stable without cracking, de-lamination or crumbling. Injection grouting is a process of filling the cracks, voids or honeycombs under pressure in concrete or masonry structural members for repairing of cracks, strengthening of damaged concrete or masonry structural members.

There are many kinds of grouting material, such as polymer injection grouts, fiber-reinforced injection grouts, gas-forming grouts, sulfo-aluminate gouts product type. Most used two types are urethane based grout and epoxy based grouts. In 2015, production of urethane based grout took about 38.13% and epoxy based grouts took 12.80%.The worldwide market for Grouting Material is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 7390 million US$ in 2024, from 5660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.This report focuses on the Grouting Material in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Sika

Fosroc

LATICRETE

Custom Building Products

ITW Wind Group

GCP Applied Technologies

Mapei

CICO Technologies (CTL)

Ambex Concrete Technologies

Five Star Products

Jinqi Chemical Group

Fischer Spezialbaustoffe

Nanjiang

A.W. Cook Cement Products

Psiquartz

TCC Materials

DMAR

Roundjoy

CETCO (Minerals Technologies)

Sobute New Materials

By Product type Analysis:

Urethane based grout

Epoxy based grouts

Others.

By End Users/Applications Analysis:

Mining industry

Traffic industry

Water conservancy industry

Construction industry

Others

Thereafter, the report focuses on the top players in countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.).

