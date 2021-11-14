High Demand in Portable Military Equipment Market 2027 – Aselsan, Codan, Elbit Systems, FLIR Systems, Harris, L-3 Communications Holdings, Saab AB and Safran Group

Portable military equipment includes the mobile communication products that are used for the transmission and reception of video, voice and data signals, and to provide intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). Adoption of portable military equipment for defense authorities has enhanced the safety and capabilities of military units. The defense authorities invest heavily on C3ISR systems (Command, Control, Communication, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) in order to enhance national security.

The key factors that are propelling the growth of portable military equipment market include the military forces modernization programs taken by developed nations such as the U.S., Russia, France, China, along with the increase in need for advanced portable equipment with reduced size, weight, and power consumption (SWAP). Further, the growth of portable military equipment market is fuelled by the adoption of long term military development programs which are expected to ensure the continued demand for portable military equipment during the forecast period.

The global Portable military equipment market is segmented on the basis of product and platform. Based on product, the market is segmented as Communication, Command and control, ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance), Force protection, and Ancillary electronics. Further, based on platform, the market is divided into Airborne, Naval, and Land.

Portable Military Equipment Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Portable Military Equipment Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

