Humira Market Cost Analysis, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis with Its Important Types and Application 2019

Press Release

Humira

Humira Market Manufactures:

  • AbbVie
  • Eisai
  • Cadila Healthcare
  • Torrent Pharmaceuticals
  • Amgen
  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • About Humira:

    Humira (adalimumab) is a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocker that reduces the effects of a substance in the body that can cause inflammation.Humira is used to treat many inflammatory conditions in adults, such as ulcerative colitis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, plaque psoriasis, and a skin condition called hidradenitis suppurativa.Humira is also used in adults and children to treat Crohn’s disease or juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

    This report studies Humira in Global market, especially in Europe, North America, China, Japan, Southeast Asia

    Humira Market Types:

  • Humira Syringe
  • Humira Pen

    Humira Market Applications:

  • Ankylosing Spondylitis
  • Rheumatoid Arthritis
  • Crohn’s Disease
  • Other

    Scope of Report:

  • Humira is widely used for Ankylosing Spondylitis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Crohn’s disease and other disease. The most proportion of Humira is for Ankylosing Spondylitis, and the proportion in 2017 is about 43%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
  • USA is the largest market, with a sales market share nearly 65% in 2017. Following USA, Europe is the second largest market with the sales market share of 30%.
  • The worldwide market for Humira is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Humira in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

