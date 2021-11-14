Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market is Set to Deliver Highest Market Share (2014-2022)

Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market size was valued at $3,036 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $4,900 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM) or intraoperative neuromonitoring is a technique that reduces the risk of neurological deficits during and after surgeries involving nervous system. An IONM system uses recordings of potentials (such as EEG, EMG, and evoked potentials) from the nervous system during a surgical procedure. The use of neuromonitoring is important during surgeries as it helps in detection of injuries before they become so severe that they cause post-operative complications in the patients. Therefore, IONM reduces risk of debilitating deficits such as muscle weakness, paralysis, hearing loss, and other normal body functions.

Ageing population, increase in prevalence of chronic disorders, applications of IONM in different surgeries, and risk management through IONM during complex surgeries drive the market. However, the market growth is limited due to dearth of skilled professionals and low awareness of IONM in the developing nations. Conversely, increase in medical tourism and growth opportunities in the emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions are expected to provide several opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

Segment Review

Intraoperative neuromonitoring market analysis shows that IONM has its applications in various surgical procedures such as spine surgery, neurosurgery, vascular surgery, ENT surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other surgeries where there is involvement of nervous system. IONM has become an important tool to minimize post-operative injuries. Wide applications of IONM along with a global rise in the number of surgeries majorly drives the IONM market. According to WHO, an estimated 266.2 to 359.5 million surgeries were performed globally in 2012. This represented an increase of 38% over the previous eight years. The estimates also demonstrated that largest increase in the number of surgeries was observed in very-low- and low-expenditure Member States of the UNO. This is anticipate to lead to growth of intraoperative neuromonitoring industry as the target consumers are not limited to any specific age group, gender, or disease type.

Shift towards Outsourced Monitoring

Outsourced IONM monitoring is growing at a fast pace due to its benefits over insourced monitoring. Now-a-days, hospitals generally do not prefer insourced monitoring as they have to appoint a full-time employee with the required skill set and they cannot offer the training standardization that is required to improve the quality of service. Thus, outsourced monitoring is in demand among hospitals and ASCs. In addition, IONM professionals also prefer to work for an outsourcing provider as they can work simultaneously for more than one hospital by working in an outsourcing IONM provider. Thus, the outsourcing intraoperative neuromonitoring market is expected to witness a high growth throughout the forecast period. Moreover, an outsourced provider can purchase one device and work for many hospitals in the same local area.

Top Investment Pockets

ENT surgery and orthopedic surgery are attractive areas of investment in IONM market as these surgeries pose a potential risk to the neural structures and require a technique which protects nerves (and other related structures) during the procedure. Thus, orthopedic and ENT surgeries are prominent areas for investment in IONM market.

Clinical Trials

As IONM is a new field, there are few clinical trials in IONM market. Europe accounted for the maximum number of trials (12) in the market followed by North America (11). Asia-Pacific and LAMEA accounted for a small share (one clinical trial in each region) in the intraoperative neuromonitoring market.

The list of key players profiled in this report include Medtronic plc, NuVasive, Inc., Computational Diagnostics, Inc., SpecialtyCare, Natus Medical Incorporated., IntraNerve, LLC, inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Accurate Monitoring LLC, Nihon Kohden Corporation and Moberg Research, Inc. Key players in the value chain include Argos Neuromonitoring LP, Medsurant Holdings, LLC, NeuroMonitoring Technologies, Inc. and Cadwell Industries, Inc.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Key Segments

By Products & Services

Systems

Accessories

Services

By Source Type

Insourced Monitoring

Outsourced Monitoring

By Application

Spinal Surgery

Neurosurgery

Vascular Surgery

ENT Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other Surgeries

By Modality

Motor Evoked Potentials (MEPs)

Somatosensory Evoked Potentials (SSEPs)

Electroencephalography (EEG)

Electromyography (EMG)

Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potentials (BAEPs)

Visual Evoked Potentials (VEPs)

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of LAMEA



