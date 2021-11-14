Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market report is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of (2018 – 2023) | 360 Market Updates

Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market (2018 – 2023) research report provides List of manufacturers, regional analysis, segmentation by type & applications and the actual process of whole Intrapartum Monitoring Devices industry. Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market report delivers a detailed study of present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify future investment in the market.

“ Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 7% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market are –

Analogic Corporation

Cooper Surgical

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic PLC

Mindchild Medical

Olympus Corporation

And Stryker

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886925

The global intrapartum monitoring devices market is expected to register a CAGR of about 7.0% during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Intrapartum monitoring refers to continual monitoring during labor. Along with the improvement in gynecological devices, the advancement in intrapartum monitoring devices play a vital role in maternal care. The market summed up by considering the monitors and screening electrodes used for intrapartum care.

Rising Preterm Births and Infant Mortality

The rise in infant mortality and preterm births globally are propelling the intrapartum monitoring devices market. The lack of access to appropriate maternal care facilities and disparities of income in different regions lead to difference in mortality rates across the world. The developing countries face greater challenge of infant mortality owing to presence of lower income groups, lack of infant care facilities, and unmet needs for obstetric care. According the statistics of WHO, the presence of effective postnatal, natal, and maternal care can facilitate survival of 3 quarters of the premature babies reducing the overall mortality rate.

Moreover, factors such as rising birth complications, and related increase in demand for infant and pregnancy care are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Issues Associated with Accessibility and Affordability

Majority of women in need of intrapartum care are unable to afford these facilities and avail the benefits of monitored labor. Hence, the need for development of affordable intrapartum monitoring devices is increasing. The healthcare in developing countries is focused on chronic disorders, such as cancer, cardiac disorders, and other infectious diseases. Thereby, reducing the focus on labor care or intrapartum care facilities. In addition, the intrapartum devices such as electrodes, transducers, and fetal monitors are cost-intensive. The electrodes are disposable and are not advised for reuse due to risks of infection. However, the higher costs associated with these electrodes for instance, disposable Fetal Scalp Electrodes (FSE) range from USD 7 to USD 12, and thus hamper their adoption.

Along with the affordability issues factors such as stringent regulatory guidelines for pregnancy care and monitoring are also obstructing the growth of the intrapartum monitoring devices market.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America is expected to dominate the intrapartum monitoring devices market. The dominance of this region can be attributed to the rising prevalence of gynecological diabetes miletus, increasing preterm births and growing cases of obesity.

Obesity being a major concern in the United States is the major contributor to the rising need for intrapartum monitoring in the country. The obese women are more susceptible to complications during labor. The women suffering from gynecological diabetes miletus are also prone to intrapartum issues and preterm deliveries. Hence, increasing prevalence of these diseases is expected to drive the market for intrapartum monitoring in North America.

Share your query before purchasing this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12886925

Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered About Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the Intrapartum Monitoring Devices market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is selected is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and Intrapartum Monitoring Devices market trends shaping the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Reasons to Purchase Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Intrapartum Monitoring Devices market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12886925

Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Report TOC Includes:

Introduction of Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Research Approach and Methodology Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Overview Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

Contact Info: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]