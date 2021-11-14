Lawful Interception Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2015 – 2022 | Verint Systems, NICE Systems, Fire Eye, Cisco, BAE Systems

Lawful Interception Market by Solution (Devices, Software and Services), Component (Mediation Devices, Routers, Intercept Access Point, Handover Interface and Management Server) and Network Technology (VoIP, WLAN, WiMAX, DSL, PSTN, ISDN and Mobile Voice Telephony)-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015-2022

Lawful interception is an official access to private communications, such as phone or email, that is legally supported.The major driving force for the LI market is the sophisticated communication channels and the advancement in network technologies.

Lawful Interception (LI) is a security process in which a service provider or network operator collects and provides intercepted communications of individuals or organizations to law enforcement agencies. LI is used by law enforcement agencies (LEAs), regulatory or administrative agencies, and intelligence services to prevent crime, including fraud and terrorism. Recent developments in data-based communications have unveiled new channels for lawful interception. The expansion in networks and increased telecommunication activities promote lawful interception activities. Moreover, security threats to various nations, cyber-crimes and increasing concerns of terrorism are the key factors leading to the growth of the market. Prominent market players have adopted product launch, acquisition, partnerships and collaborations as their major developmental strategies to help expand their global reach, strengthen product portfolio, and market foothold. For instance, in September 2014 FireEye launched a threat analytics platform for the Amazon Web Service (AWS) customers to secure the information of customers.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Verint Systems Inc., NICE Systems, Fire Eye, Inc., Cisco, BAE Systems

Government in various countries have focused on amendments in the existing laws on lawful interception. The selective focus of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) is expected to lead to an upsurge in lawful interception activities. In addition, emerging markets, such as China, India and some African countries, would foster the growth of lawful interception market, owing to rising volumes of data traffic and security threats in these countries. The world lawful interception market is anticipated to generate $3,328.7 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 23.3 % from 2016 to 2022.

The global market is segmented based on solutions, network technologies, components, communication technologies, end users and geography. According to the network technology used for lawful interception, mobile voice telephony is the highest revenue generating technology and is projected to lead the market by 2020. The market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing market with an impressive CAGR of 26.0% during 2016-2022 owing to the evolving network technologies and growing security concerns in the region.

