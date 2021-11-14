Market Study: Healthcare BPO Market 2018 is Anticipated to Reach US$ 8% Billion by 2023 and contribute to globe | 360 Market Updates

Healthcare BPO Market (2018 – 2023) research report provides List of manufacturers, regional analysis, segmentation by type & applications and the actual process of whole Healthcare BPO industry. Healthcare BPO Market report delivers a detailed study of present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify future investment in the market.

“ Healthcare BPO Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 8% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Healthcare BPO Market are –

Accenture

Eli Global

Gebbs

Genpact

IBM

Parexel

Quintiles

Sutherland

United Health Group

Truven Health

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12886251

The global healthcare BPO market is expected to register a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is a process where healthcare providers select the most suited third-party vendors for some specific business processes. This allows hospitals and medical professionals to spend their valuable time on patient care rather than other mundane jobs in the office.

Rise of Near-shore Outsourcing Destinations and Access to Technology

As near-shoring gives companies the advantage of similarity in culture, time zone, and languages, and helps them deliver better-quality services, companies have started outsourcing their business processes to BPO service providers based in the same region. Companies have also started focusing on protecting their outsourced businesses and minimizing socioeconomic risks, through similar currency and regulation systems, which are expected to boost the growth of near-shore outsourcing destinations and access to technology. Near-shore providers highlight their advantages as having the best of both worlds, as organizations can work with teams on similar time zones. This approach generates more savings compared to onshore, although it sometimes falls short of the cost savings, when partnering with off-shore providers. Owing to their benefits, rise of near-shore outsourcing destinations and access to technology are driving the market. In addition, the need to reduce administrative cost and overall healthcare cost, no infrastructural cost, and lesser staff training cost, with fewer errors in several non-critical functions, like finance and accounting, customer care services, etc., are expected to supplement the growth of this market.

Complex Regulations

Although India has grown as a preferred outsourcing destination for healthcare BPO services, several concerns regarding policy framework exist, in terms of tax laws, data privacy laws, IP protection laws, and clinical trial laws. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), by the United States, defines policies, procedures, and guidelines for maintaining the privacy and security of electronic healthcare transactions, along with outlining offenses and penalties for healthcare violations. Therefore, to provide outsourcing services to overseas vendors, Indian vendors need to comply with international standards of security and privacy, to reduce/avoid business losses. Although the government is gradually taking steps to provide more clarity on these laws, the current scenario is adversely affecting the global healthcare BPO market. Other factors, such as service reliability and data privacy concerns, are hindering the market growth.

US to Lead the Market

The United States in North America dominates the market for healthcare BPO due to the presence of strong reimbursement framework, high public and private healthcare expenditures, and a high percentage of claim records. There are some of the factors driving the growth of the market in this region. North America has the highest market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Share your query before purchasing this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12886251

Global Healthcare BPO Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered About Healthcare BPO Market:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the Healthcare BPO market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is selected is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and Healthcare BPO market trends shaping the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Reasons to Purchase Healthcare BPO Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Healthcare BPO market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Healthcare BPO market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12886251

Healthcare BPO Market Report TOC Includes:

Introduction of Healthcare BPO Market Research Approach and Methodology Healthcare BPO Market Overview Healthcare BPO Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

Contact Info: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]