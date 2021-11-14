Market Study: Isophorone Market 2018 is Anticipated to Reach US$ 4.32% Billion by 2023 and contribute to globe | 360 Market Updates

Isophorone Market (2018 – 2023) research report provides List of manufacturers, regional analysis, segmentation by type & applications and the actual process of whole Isophorone industry. Isophorone Market report delivers a detailed study of present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify future investment in the market.

“ Isophorone Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 4.32% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Isophorone Market are –

The global isophorone market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. North America holds the largest share in 2017, in terms of demand, in the global isophorone market, while Asia-Pacific ranks second in terms of isophorone consumption, followed by Europe.

Growing Demand for Coating Applications in Asia-Pacific

Many countries in the Asia Pacific region are witnessing consistent growth in their economy. The GDP growth of countries, such as China and India is 6.6 and 7.2 respectively in 2017. China, being the largest market in the Asia Pacific region for coatings, especially protective coatings, is expected to increase because of expanding industries in the country, such as automotive, construction, shipbuilding, and petrochemicals. India has been witnessing an increased demand for architectural coatings, majorly because of growing industrial infrastructure. In Vietnam, industrial wood coatings demand has been on a rise because of the increasing exports of Vietnamese made furniture. Countries, like South Korea and Singapore are witnessing a demand for marine coatings as they are emerging to be the hubs for maritime transportation and there have been growing shipbuilding activities in these nations. Isophorone is used as a solvent in coatings and the growing application of coatings is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Increasing Applications in Paints & Coatings

Paints & coatings is one of the key consumers of isophorone market. Isophorone is used in the manufacture of various paints & coatings owing to its ability to enhance the fluidity of the coating. The demand for paints & coatings in Asia-Pacific is increasing at healthy rate owing to the increasing demand from construction and automotive industries. Additionally, recovery of construction sector in developed regions primarily Europe is also another boosting factor for the paints & coatings market. Furthermore, increasing demand for automotive coatings in emerging countries is also projected to support the demand for isophorone during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America isophorone market is mainly dominated by end-user industries, like paints & coatings, composites etc. and the demand for isophorone is expected to increase at a steady rate because of growth in the end-user industries. The composite market in the United States has witnessed a y-o-y growth rate of 4.2% in 2016-2017. The United States is the also the second largest producer of paints and coatings globally, after China. The growing construction activities are fueling the demand for paints & coatings in the country, which is expected to augment the demand for isophorone in recent years.

Major Players: BASF, Bayer, Evonik Industries, DowDupont and Huntsman, amongst others.

Global Isophorone Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

