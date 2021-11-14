Market Survey: Global Location-based Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.55% during the forecast period of (2018 – 2023) | 360 Market Updates

Location-based Services Market (2018 – 2023) research report provides List of manufacturers, regional analysis, segmentation by type & applications and the actual process of whole Location-based Services industry. Location-based Services Market report delivers a detailed study of present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify future investment in the market.

“ Location-based Services Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 36.55% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Location-based Services Market are –

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise S.A

AT&T Inc.

Centerac

Cisco

Creativity Software

DigitalGlobe

Ericsson

Eseye Limited

Esri India Technologies Ltd

GL Communications Inc.

Google

HERE

HP

IBM

Intel Corporation

Microsoft

Qualcomm Inc

TeleMapics

LLC

UAB Elitnet

Get Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12887295

The Location-based services Market was valued at USD 20.53 billion and is expected to reach USD 133.08 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 36.55% during the forecast period. The report profiles the technologies of location-based services, like satellite, OTDOA, Wi-Fi, A-GPS, BLE, and Beacons in various regions.

The location-based services market is observing a growth due to increasing analytical and business intelligence applications. The increasing importance of targeted marketing, globally, has led to high focus on marketing efforts. Location-based services allow the analysis of consumer behavior in commercial spaces, like malls and shops to understand the consumer preference to take advantage for marketing. Additionally, increasing smart device sales has further fueled the market growth. Marketers believe that location-based advertising is a strong tool for mobile marketing and can elicit quick response from consumers. Thus, location data is gradually becoming a critical element for digital marketing of brands and enterprises. Developing self-driving cars technology relies heavily on location-based services for navigation and safe driving. But, the privacy of data is a major restrain to the market.

Increasing Adoption of GPS Devices

Sales of smart devices is a driving factor for the increasing number of GPS enabled devices. The intelligent devices generally have advanced features, like GPS and A-GPS, which are used for location-based services, like maps and online shopping or navigation. The increasing number of smart devices is a major driver for the location-based services market. 80% of social media activity is performed on the smartphone. The social media platforms with geo-tagged posts result in the generation of large amounts of location data.

At the same time, the variety of devices that come with GPS features are also on the rise. Portable desktops, tablets, navigation devices, smart cars, and smartphones are some of the tools using the location services. With the rise of smartphones, real-time location data has become an essential element for tracking and analytics. Artificial intelligence-enabled automated self-driving vehicles are a golden opportunity for the location-based services market. Together, with the increasing adoption of smart devices and location-enabled applications, the location-based services market is expected to grow at a high rate.

North America is the Largest Region for the Market

North America is the largest region for the location-based services market due to the increasing smartphone penetration and the growth of IoT technology in the region. North America is one of the most technologically-advanced regions, and with the presence of major players in the region it has led the location-based services market. Players in the North America region have high rivalry to gain the market leadership, and this has accelerated the market growth.

Share your query before purchasing this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12887295

Global Location-based Services Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered About Location-based Services Market:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the Location-based Services market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is selected is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and Location-based Services market trends shaping the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

Reasons to Purchase Location-based Services Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Location-based Services market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Location-based Services market players.

3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for a single-user license) @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/purchase/12887295

Location-based Services Market Report TOC Includes:

Introduction of Location-based Services Market Research Approach and Methodology Location-based Services Market Overview Location-based Services Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

Contact Info: –

360 Market Updates

Mr. Ajay More

USA: +1 424 253 0807

UK: +44 203 239 8187

[email protected]