Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market to Partake Significant Development During 2016 – 2024

Medical nonwoven disposables are high priority products in the field of healthcare. These products are gaining importance over woven products as they offer resistance to contamination and provide better hygiene conditions. The non-woven product includes the face mask, surgical gown, nurse cap, surgeon cap and others. Nonwovens are made of polyester, cotton, rayon and are blended to fulfill the desired need. These products are of high-quality fabrics for complete safety and immunity of healthcare professionals.

Increasing incidence of Hospital-acquired infections and problems faced by the people are favoring the need for medical nonwoven disposables in the market. Factors driving the global medical non-woven disposable market includes the rise in healthcare spending, governmental regulations regarding health and hygiene, increase in aging population, reduced cost of nonwoven products, increasing domestic products and resistance to contamination are some of the factors that would boost the global medical nonwoven disposable market in future. Concern regarding disposable of medical nonwoven products, robotic-assisted surgeries are some of the factors restraining the growth of the medical nonwoven disposable market.

Get Sample Copy Of This @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12745

Healthcare sector offers multiple uses of medical nonwoven disposable products. Nonwoven products are the component of choice for providing appropriate protection by acting as a barrier between patient and physician. Developing countries, where healthcare sector is spreading its roots, are expected to sustain the growth of medical nonwoven disposable products. Nonwoven products are widely used in medical and surgical procedures. Disposable products are utilized by both patient and healthcare professionals to reduce post-operative wound infections. Nonwoven products are used outside the operating room as a personal protective equipment, home healthcare, and temperature management.

Replacing medical woven products with disposable nonwoven products with lighter weight, resistance to contamination, demand for single use fabrics can all help improve performance and cost. The rise in healthcare infrastructure worldwide is creating the opportunity for the growth of the medical nonwoven disposable market. Advanced technology is being used to improve the medical nonwoven disposable products. Inconsistence products drive the medical nonwoven disposable market as the demand is high among children and women. The introduction of novel products is helping the overall growth of the medical nonwoven disposable markets. The global market for Medical Nonwoven Disposables is segmented on basis of product type and geography:

Segment by Product Type

Incontinence Products Cotton Pads Panty Shields, Disposable Underwear Disposable Diapers

Surgical Nonwoven Products Surgical Gowns Surgical Masks Sterile Nonwoven Swabs Surgical Caps Surgical Gowns Shoe Covers Surgical Drapes Others



Based on the Product type, the global medical nonwoven disposable market is segmented into incontinence products and surgical nonwoven products. Surgical nonwoven disposable products include surgical gowns, surgical caps, shoe covers, surgical masks, Sterile Nonwoven Swabs, surgical drapes and others. Incontinence Product includes cotton pads, panty shields, disposable underwear and disposable diapers. Incontinence Products is the second leading segment in the global nonwoven disposable market and is expected to grow at the high rate during the forecast period.

By regional presence, the global medical nonwoven disposable market is segmented into five broad regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is leading the medical nonwoven disposable market, as U.S. medical market is mature and highly penetrated. Europe market is also projected to experience high growth in the medical nonwoven sector in the near future. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising standard of living and focusing on healthcare expenditures.

Some of the major players in Medical Nonwoven Disposables market are Ahlstrom Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Unicharm Corporation, Dynarex Corporation, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Georgia-Pacific, INTCO Medical, MEDTRONIC, B. Braun, Cardinal Health, Swedish Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, Domtar Corporation and others.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Segments

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Drivers And Restraints

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/12745

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: