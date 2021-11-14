Middle East Disposable Gloves Market Key Players: Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

A fresh report titled “Middle East Disposable Gloves Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Middle East Disposable Gloves Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

The Middle East disposable gloves market size in 2017 is $355.92 million, and is projected to reach $615.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2018 to 2025.Disposable gloves are used in various sectors such as medical, dental, food industry, and others for preventing cross-contamination between caregivers and patients. Owing to the minimal costs associated with disposable gloves, these are widely used for medical use for examinations and surgical procedures.

Request for Sample @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/5255

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 until 2025.

The report comes with various key features which includes:

Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis

Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast upto 2025

Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others

Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis

Emerging industry trends

Growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of Middle East Disposable Gloves Market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Type

– Natural Rubber Gloves

– Nitrile Gloves

– Vinyl Gloves

– Neoprene

– Polyethylene

– Others

By Form

– Powdered

– Non-powdered

By Application

– Medical

– – – Examination

– – – Surgical

– Non-medical

– – – Food Service

– – – Clean Room

– – – Industrial

By Region

– Middle East

– – – Saudi Arabia

– – – United Arab Emirates

– – – Rest of Middle East

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Top Glove Corporation Berhad,

– Supermax Corporation Berhad,

– Semperit AG Holding

– Rubberex Corp. M Bhd,

– Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

– Hartalega Holdings Berhad

– Dynarex Corporation

– Cardinal Health, Inc.

– B. Braun Melsungen AG

– Ansell Limited

– Abbott Laboratories

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

– Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd,

– Cypress Medical Products LLC

– Microflex Corporation

– Mölnlycke Health Care

– YTY Industry Holdings Berhad

Browse Full Report With [email protected] https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/middle-east-disposable-gloves-market

Table of [email protected]

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market share analysis, 2017

3.4. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in concerns for safety and hygiene

3.5.1.2. Increase in number of end users

3.5.1.3. Advancements in technology

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High price competition

3.5.2.2. Toxic reaction to certain gloves

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Developing countries and untapped markets

3.6. Machines-production line suppliers

3.7. Gloves raw material suppliers

3.7.1. Natural rubber suppliers

3.7.2. Nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) suppliers

3.7.3. Poly vinyl chloride (PVC) suppliers

3.7.4. Neoprene market suppliers

3.7.5. Polyethylene suppliers

CHAPTER 4: MIDDLE EAST DISPOSABLE GLOVES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Natural rubber gloves

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Nitrile gloves

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Vinyl gloves

4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. Neoprene gloves

4.5.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.6. Polyethylene gloves

4.6.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.7.2. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5: DISPOSABLE GLOVES MARKET, BY FORM

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Powdered disposable gloves

5.2.1. Market size and forecast

5.3. Non-powdered disposable gloves

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

Continue…

Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/5255

About KD Market Insights

KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights.

Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.

Contact Us

KD Market Insights

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com