Modern Business Report on Helicopter Simulator Market by Demand 2018-2025

Description A flight simulator is a device that artificially re-creates aircraft flight and the environment in which it flies, for pilot training, design, or other purposes. It includes replicating the equations that govern how helicopter fly, how they react to applications of flight controls, the effects of other helicopter systems, and how the helicopter reacts to external factors such as air density, turbulence, wind shear, cloud, precipitation. Flight simulators are of two types-FFS and flight simulation training devices (FSTD). A flight simulation covers three areas-aircraft, environment, and cueing simulation.

End-user/Technology

Flight simulation is used for training purposes (mainly of pilots), the design and development of the helicopters itself, and research into helicopters characteristics and control handling qualities.

Market Dynamics

One of the key market drivers for this market is the increased need for safety and cost effectiveness in the aviation sector. Simulator-based training services are gaining popularity as they help aspiring pilots to learn more in an hour as compared to multiple hours of real flying. Since safety is always an important aspect of flying, regulatory bodies have made the use of simulators mandatory for novice pilots. This recent focus on cost effectiveness and safety will help in the growth of the simulators market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The market has been segmented by

User type – into commercial and military

Geography – into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

The commercial segment of the helicopter simulator market was the largest in 2015 with a market share of approximately 63%. The demand for trained helicopter pilots will grow steadily to keep pace with the demand from the oil and gas sector. Since civil helicopter pilots are also required to do general service jobs like commercial flying and emergency medical services, the demand for helicopter simulators in the commercial sector will grow rapidly over the next few years.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The Americas currently dominate the global helicopter simulator market and an increase in the number of civilian helicopters in this region coupled the rising demand from military forces will contribute towards market growth during the forecast period. India, China, and Indonesia would be the growth drivers of the simulator market in Asia Pacific.

Opportunities

Benefits offered by these devices like offering near real world experience and the growing importance for safety as well as the need for substantial training are anticipated to offer avenues for market growth over the next few years. Advancements in computing technology have significantly resulted in incorporation of better visual and motion systems for enhanced fidelity and smoothness, which will also drive the growth of the flight simulator market demand over the forecast period.

Key Players

CAE, Elite Simulation Systems, FRASCA International Rockwell Collins

Thales, Indra Sistemas, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Link Simulation and Training, Northrop Grumman, Tru Simulation + Training

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific