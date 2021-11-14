Modernized Business Report on U.S. Oral Dosing Cups Market by Emerging Trends 2017-2024

Exhibiting the market analysis for the next 10 years, Kenneth Research has updated its database of market intelligence reports by adding ‘U.S. Oral Dosing Cups Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024’ which includes detailed study on future prospects that are estimated to transform the global market significantly in upcoming years. The report also covers growth opportunities and overall demand for the U.S. Oral Dosing Cups, market trends, the giant players in the industry and the strategies used by them to stay ahead of their competitors.

The market is witnessing the launch of various advanced form of dosing cups such as simple dose cups, titanium cups and measuring dosing cups that are predicted to benefit the expansion of the U.S. oral dosing cups market in upcoming years. Further, the increasing product awareness among consumers and the growing need to prevent treatment errors and infection risks which may cause health issues in the future is signaling promising growth for the development of dosing cup market in the years ahead. Additionally, the increasing expenditure on healthcare by various firms is anticipated to expand the U.S. Oral Dosing Cups Market with a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2018-2024. The U.S. oral dosing cups market is predicted to reach USD 122.4 Million in 2024 from USD 83.2 Million in 2016.

The U.S. Oral Dosing Cups Market is segmented by product type into disposable and re-usable dosing cups, out of which, the disposable oral dosing cups segment accounted for highest market share of around 60% during 2016 and is expected to grow with dominant market share by the end of 2024 by expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% between the years 2018-2024 and is showcasing great potential for future growth of the segment. This can be attributed to easy availability of low cost raw materials and low investment for set up of production that has resulted in an increasing number of new entrants in this segment and is creating significant potential for the companies to enter into this business. However, there is an increasing preference for re-usable oral dosing cups as they are environment friendly and reduce waste. Further, the re-usable oral dosing cups segment is estimated to achieve absolute $ opportunity of USD 10.8 Million between the years 2018 and 2024.

Demand for the Oral Dosing Cups to Increase in Future Due to their Ease of Usage

The U.S. oral dosing cups market is thriving on the back of the growing usage of oral dosing cups for the painless delivery of drugs.

Prevent Infection – There is growing demand for oral dosing cups on the back of rising need to prevent medication errors and contamination risks which may cause health issues in future.

Growing Demand among Elderly Population – Rising geriatric population coupled with their dependency on medicines and availability of most of the children medicines in liquid form is expected to impel the growth of the oral dosing cups market.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure – Increasing healthcare expenditure and rising demand for home healthcare solutions are expected to foster the growth of the global oral dosing cups market during the forecast period.

Industry Players are Progressing towards Minimizing the Barriers faced by the U.S. Oral Dosing Cups Market

According to Research Nester, inaccurate calibrations and lack of awareness due to high usage of measuring teaspoon as opposed to the dosing cups combined with the presence of other alternative delivery products such as syringes, droppers and cylindrical spoons might have a negative impact on the growth of the U.S. oral dosing cups market.

The report titled “U.S. Oral Dosing Cups Market Outlook: Industry Demand Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2016–2024” delivers detailed overview of the U.S. oral dosing cups market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by end-user and by capacity

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the U.S. oral dosing cups market which includes company profiling of Eastman Chemical Company, American Health Packaging, Taral Plastics Inc., Comar LLC., Precision Dose Inc., Joe Pietryka Inc., Sturgis Molded Products, H&T Presspart, Taral Plastics Inc. and GMAX Industries Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the U.S. oral dosing cups market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

