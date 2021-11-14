Most recent Update on Explosion Proof Equipment Market by Demand 2018-2025

Introduction

The explosion proof equipment is used to prevent ignition from dangerous substances. It can withstand an internal eruption. It could prevent financial loss. Human lives could be saved as well. The environment could be protected from damage to the atmosphere. The market has a bright future owing to increased safety requirements and standards in place for different industries.

Market Dynamics

The prime driver for the market is the push by the government for stricter regulations in handling hazardous materials and safety considerations. A rise in an explosion in manufacturing industries has triggered the focus on explosion prevention. The major restraint on the market is the lack of standardization of the products. The safety regulations vary across different geographies. Another issue may lie in the slower economic growth in certain geographies.

The opportunity for the market lies in the growth in different industry sectors and exploration of natural resources. Environmental disaster prevention is a major concern which makes the prospect of a bright future for the market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type of industries into manufacturing, pharmaceutical, mining, food processing. The market is divided into explosion proof, explosion prevention, and explosion segregation on the basis of equipment. The market can be further segmented on the basis of the applicable system type into the automation system, lifting and material handling, cable glands, and lifting and junction boxes. On the basis of flammable substances, it can be segmented into Class 1, Class 2 and Class 3. By area classification, it can be divided into Division I and Division II.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America dominates the market. Asia Pacific offers high growth prospects with a rise of industrialization especially in countries like China and India. The Middle East is also seeing increased usage of the product.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Adalet, Warom Technology, Alloy Industry Co. Ltd., and Emerson.

