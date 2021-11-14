Naval Vessels MRO 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.12% and Forecast to 2023
The analysts forecast the global Naval Vessels MRO market to grow at a CAGR of 9.12% during the period 2017-2021.
Naval vessels are differentiated from civilian ships by their design and purpose. Such ships are damage-resilient and armed with weapon systems. The naval vessels maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) market is crucial for sustaining and extending the life of a ship. It involves functions related to the maintenance, overhaul, routine checks, inspection, repair, and modification of a vessel and its components.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global naval vessels MRO market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the provision of MRO services to different types of vessels such as submarines, frigates, corvettes, destroyers, and other vessels.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Naval Vessels MRO Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BAE Systems
• General Dynamics
• Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)
• Lockheed Martin
• Northrop Grunman
Other prominent vendors
• Elbit Systems
• Harris Corporation
• Raytheon
• Rockwell Collins
• Saab
• URS
Market driver
• Evolution of electromagnetic and acoustic sensors technologies
Market challenge
• High maintenance and retrofit cost
Market trend
• Emergence of 3D printing and usage of composite materials
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by platform type
- Segmentation of global naval vessels MRO market by platform type
- Global submarines MRO market
- Global frigates MRO market
- Global corvettes MRO market
- Global destroyer MRO market
- Other vessels MRO market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
- Geographical segmentation of global naval vessels MRO market
- Naval vessels MRO market in the Americas
- Naval vessels MRO market in APAC
- Naval vessels MRO market in EMEA
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
- Emergence of 3D printing and usage of composite materials
- Growing investments in undersea warfare capabilities
- Integration of advanced weapon and automated systems
Continued……
