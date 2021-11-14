North America Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market Analysis Focusing on Top Key Players – Abbott Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Siemens AG

A clinical chemistry analyzer is use to analyze blood serum, plasma, urine and other body fluids with the help of various measurement technologies such as photometric and colorimetric testing, ion-selective potentiometry, and latex agglutination. The chemical analyzers can be employed in small point-of-care clinics and high-throughput clinical labs to determine concentration of metabolites, proteins, sugars, and electrolytes and others. In this device, samples are first inserted in a slot or tray, programmed through a keypad, and results are displayed on a screen. The analyzers are available as bench top models, compact bedside models, and high-throughput floor-based units. Clinical analyzers are used to monitor diseases such as diabetes, testing for metabolic functions or cardiac markers, and drugs-of-abuse testing. Technological advancements in clinical chemistry analyzers enable users to obtain accurate results in less time.

The clinical chemical analyzers market in North America is expected to register a significant growth due to rising healthcare expenditure, increasing incidences of contagious diseases, such as tuberculosis, malaria, and growing records of criminal activities. The market is also poised to grow concurrently with the development of new assays, advent of customized analyzers and development of software, which would increase testing speed and degree of automation. However, high cost of device and shortage of skilled professionals are the restraining factors of the market.

North America clinical chemistry analyzer market is segmented into of type, technology, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is classified into semi-automated and fully-automated analyzers. Further, the fully automated analyzer market is classified into entry level, medium throughput, large high throughput, and ultra large high throughput based on tests per hour. Based on technology, the market is categorized into wet and dry chemistry. End user market is classified into academic research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and other end users. The market is divided geographically into U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The major manufacturers of clinical chemistry analyzers are Abbott Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Beckman Coulter, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Randox Laboratories Ltd., ElitechGroup, Horiba, and Mindray. Some of the key strategies, such as partnerships, mergers, joint ventures, and new product launches have been implemented by them to strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

The report offers an extensive analysis of current and future market trends of clinical chemistry analyzer market in North America.

This report offers a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2015 to 2020, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of key driving and restraining factors of Americas clinical chemistry analyzer market.

The key manufacturers of Americas clinical chemistry analyzer market are profiled in the report and comprehensive analysis of their strategies helps in understanding the competitive landscape.

The report offers detailed insights on new product launches, research, and development in the Americas clinical chemistry analyzer market.

SWOT analysis highlights the market positioning of the leading manufacturers for effective strategy implementation.

Geographically, the North America chemical analyzer market is analyzed based on various regions such as U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS: