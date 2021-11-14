North American Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Is Set for Financial Gains in the Forecast Period of 2026

Dermatology diagnostic devices are used for treating and diagnosing skin disorders. These devices assist in early detection of skin disorders and improving the skin conditions of the patients. The need of dermatology devices is increasing due to prevalence of skin disorders such as psoriasis, acne, melanoma and others. The desire for youthful appearance and trend of non-invasive aesthetic surgeries would open up new avenues for dermatology diagnostic devices.

The key factors driving the growth of the North American dermatology diagnostic devices includes, rising demand for diagnosis by baby boomers, increasing incidences of skin disorders and need for more dermatologists. However, the factors hindering the growth of the market are lack of awareness, lack of dermatology care and competitive pricing. Technological advancements and awareness about aesthetic procedures will further create opportunities for growth of the dermatology diagnostic devices in North America.

The North American dermatology diagnostic devices market is segmented based on applications, diagnostic device, treatment device and geography. Based on applications, the market is segmented into diagnostic and treatment. The diagnostic device market is further classified into dermatoscope, microscope and imaging techniques whereas the treatment device market is further segmented into liposuction, microdermabrasion, and lasers. Geographically, the North American dermatology diagnostic devices market is segmented into U.S.A., Mexico, Canada, and others.

The leading manufacturers profiled in the report are AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., Michelson Diagnostics Ltd., Nikon Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, FEI Company, Fotofinder Systems GMBH, Leica Microsystems, Mela Sciences Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems, Welch Allyn, Verisante Technology Inc., Solta Medical, GE Healthcare, Bruker Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Heine Optotechnik and Siemens Healthcare. Few strategies adopted by the companies are expansion, agreements and mergers to further gain a strong foothold in the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

North American Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market By Applications

Diagnostic

Treatment

North American Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market By Diagnostic Device

Dermatoscope

Microscope

Imaging Techniques

North American Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market By Treatment Device

Liposuction

Microdermabrasion

Lasers

North American Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market By Geography