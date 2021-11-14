Pediatric Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization

Epilepsy is a chronic neurological disorder that cause recurrent unprovoked seizures, characterized by brief and undetectable episodes of involuntary movement involving either a body part (partial) or the entire body (generalized). The fundamental cause of epilepsy is unknown however, some people develop epilepsy as the result of trauma, strokes, brain tumors, infections and birth defects. According to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 50 million of world’s population is currently suffering with epilepsy making it one of the most common neurological disorder worldwide. The disease is found to be prevalent in pediatric population as compared to the adult population leading to greater probability for general practitioners to consult patients with epilepsy in daily practice. According to Center of Diseases Control (CDC) statistics, in 2010, approximately 460,000 children’s in the U.S. were diagnosed with epilepsy. Diagnosis of epilepsy is done using blood tests which includes complete blood count, computerized tomography scanning (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and electroencephalograms (EEG) depending upon the epilepsy symptoms. Correct diagnosis has practical consequences involving optimal therapeutic choice and appreciation of the epilepsy outcome. Treatment of pediatric epilepsy depends upon the age, the type of epileptic syndrome and etiology of epilepsy. Most of the children’s who develop epilepsy are treated with anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs). The first drug to treat pediatric epilepsy was developed in 1912, phenobarbitone. At present more than 26 AED’s are available in the market to treat various epileptic syndrome. In about 70% of cases of pediatric epilepsy, AED can completely control seizures. Treatment with ketogenic diet i.e. high-fat, adequate-protein, low-carbohydrate diet, is generally recommended for children’s who have not responded successfully to other treatments. However, in severe cases the treatment of choice is hemispherectomy, a surgical procedure wherein all the hemispheres of the brain are removed.

Continues rise in various neurological disorders among children’s is the primary factor contributing towards growth of pediatric epilepsy therapeutics market over the forecast period. Also growing efforts to develop AED’s with novel mechanism of action is expected to shift the treatment pattern. For example, Biscayne Pharmaceuticals Inc., a U.S. based clinical stage biotechnology company, is focusing on utilizing its leading compound BIS-001 with novel mechanism of action for the treatment of refractory forms of focal epilepsy. Also, in case of catastrophic childhood epilepsy also known as dravet syndrome, BIS-001 has known to demonstrate complete suppression of seizures. However, lack of awareness regarding the diseases in developing nations, and non-availability of medical facilities in poor and developing countries coupled with reluctance to adopt epilepsy medications are some of the few factors expected to hinder the global pediatric epilepsy therapeutics market. Also with majority of drug molecules approved in the pediatric epilepsy therapeutics category the current pipeline of epilepsy therapeutics is weak leading to stagnant revenue over the coming years.

The global market for pediatric epilepsy therapeutics is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Disease Type Benign rolandic epilepsy (BRE) Childhood absence epilepsy (CAE) Juvenile myoclonic epilepsy (JME) Infantile spasms (or West syndrome) Lennox-gastaut syndrome (LGS) Others

Segmentation by Therapeutics Anti-epileptic drugs Dietary supplements Vagal nerve stimulation Surgical therapies Focal cortical resection Lobectomy Corpus callosotomy Hemispherectomy Segmentation by End User Hospitals Neurology Centers Home care settings Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Increasing prevalence of various neurological disorders have resulted in extensive research and development to develop novel therapies for pediatric epilepsy treatment. By diseases type, the global market for pediatric epilepsy therapeutics has been classified into benign rolandic epilepsy (BRE), childhood absence epilepsy (CAE), juvenile myoclonic epilepsy (JME), infantile spasms (or west syndrome), lennox-gastaut syndrome (LGS) and others. BRE and CAE diseases type segment are expected to account for the largest market share in the global pediatric epilepsy market.

By therapeutics the global pediatric epilepsy therapeutics market is segmented into, Anti-epileptic drugs, dietary supplements, vagal nerve stimulation, surgical therapies. Surgical therapies segment is further segmented into Focal cortical resection, lobectomy, corpus callosotomy and hemispherectomy.

On the basis of end user the global pediatric epilepsy therapeutics market is segmented into, hospitals, neurology centers, ambulatory surgical centers and home care settings.

On the basis of regional presence, global pediatric epilepsy therapeutics market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global pediatric epilepsy therapeutics market. According to the Center of Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S., approximately 1% of children aged 0-17 years have had a diagnosis of epilepsy or seizure disorder at some point in their lifetime. This rise in number of epileptic patient pool especially children’s is expected to bring huge growth opportunity for epileptic therapeutics in North America pediatric epilepsy therapeutics market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in global pediatric epilepsy therapeutics market attributed to lack of knowledge of regarding the antiepileptic therapies, poor health infrastructure, and shortage of trained professionals leading to extenuated treatment gap.

Some of the major players operating in global pediatric epilepsy therapeutics market are Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Cephalon, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., and Sanofi S.A. Companies are involved in collaboration agreements for R&D in order to exploit maximum potential.

