Pepsin Market 2019 Growth Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Short Detail About Pepsin Market Report :Pepsin is a type of aspartic acid hydrolase whose zymogen (pepsinogen) is released by the chief cells in the stomach and that degrades food proteins into peptides. It is also a type of protease.

Pepsin Market Top Manufacturers, this report covers

A. Constantino & C.(Italy)

Mitushi Pharma(India)

Biolaxi Corporation(India)

Kin Master(Brazil)

Feideli Pharmaceutical(China)

Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical(China)

Chongqing Qquanxin Xiangsheng(China)

Sichuan Biosyn Pharmaceutical(China)

Pepsin Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Global, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Pepsin Market Segment by Type, covers

High Activity (min. 1:10000)

Low Activity (below 1:10000)

Pepsin Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceuticals

Inspection & Quarantine

Health Supplements

Other

The Scope of the Report:

The Pepsin industry concentration is very high; there are several key manufacturers in the world, and located in Italy, India and China. This report not included the product that the produced for own use.

The key players are A. Constantino & C. (IT), Mitushi Pharma (IN), Biolaxi Corporation (IN), Kin Master (BR), Feideli Pharmaceutical (CN), Sichuan Deebio Pharmaceutical (CN), Chongqing Qquanxin Xiangsheng (CN) and Sichuan Biosyn Pharmaceutical (CN)

China is the No.1 players, it takes about 2/3 of the global market production, Italy has a big producer, i.e. A. Constantino & C. (IT), who mainly sell its products to Europe and Japan market.

With the manufacturing process developing, the activity of pepsin is increasing, now the actively of 1:10000 product take majority of the market.

In the applications area, the developed regions like Europe have three main applications:

1. Inspection and quarantine: such as pig ciliates

2. Pharmaceuticals

3. Health supplements

But to the developing regions like China, the downstream are concentrated in Pharmaceuticals, the health supplements product is few, also for inspection and quarantine.

The key consumption markets locate at Europe, Americas and China. The Europe takes the market share of 35.4%, followed by China with 34.7%, North America with 9.7% in revenue.

The prices between different producers are different. The price of high activity is above double with that of low activity ones. For the same activity, the price from Italy is about 60% higher than that of in China.

The product price is also affect by the environmental policy, the price is increase highly in 2015 due to the strictly Chinese environmental policy, it also caused the slow upwards trend of price in these years and next years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Pepsin will increase.

The worldwide market for Pepsin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.6% over the next five years, will reach 36 million US$ in 2024, from 20 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Pepsin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

