Respiratory Care Devices Market Predicted To Show Fastest Growth During (2014-2022)

Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was valued at $12,890 million in 2015, and is poised to reach $21,300 million by 2022, registering an estimated of CAGR 7.4% during the forecast period. Respiratory care devices are used for diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, tuberculosis, and pneumonia. These devices provide enhanced care to patients suffering from such acute and chronic respiratory diseases. The report analyzes the respiratory care devices market on the basis of product type, end user, and geography.

Segment Review

According to the AMR analysis, the pulse oximetry market is expected to grow at a steady rate throughout the forecast period. Smart pulse oximeters devices have gained popularity as compared to other respiratory care devices in the recent years. It has become a vital tool for clinicians for continuous monitoring of a patient’s arterial oxygen saturation (SaO2) by calculating an estimate of the SaO2 (known as the SpO2) using an algorithm, and displaying the readout. Several companies have focused on developing cost-effective pulse oximeters to sustain the intense competition in the emerging and price-competitive markets. For instance, in January 2015, Masimo Medical Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. launched a low-cost pulse oximeter, the Sat 901+, in India. The product incorporates several advanced features to facilitate handheld as well as bedside monitoring, including acute care and alternate care settings such as long-term care facilities, homecare, and sleep laboratories. Such advancements in this sector is expected to drive the respiratory care monitoring devices market.

For More Info on this Report, Visit @ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-respiratory-care-devices-market-expected-to-reach-21300-million-by-2022—allied-market-research-613591163.html

Surge in Global Geriatric Population

The global geriatric population has witnessed an unprecedented increase in the recent years. Aging is associated with progressive decline in lung function and increase in prevalence of respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The respiratory system undergoes various anatomical, physiological, and immunological changes with increase in age. The structural changes, including deformities in chest wall and thoracic spine, impair the functioning of the respiratory system and lead to complications in breathing. The incidence of respiratory diseases is expected to increase in the near future; thereby driving the global respiratory care monitoring devices market.

The key players profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Medical AG, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, ResMed, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Chart Industries Inc., Dräger Safety AG & Co. KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Masimo Corporation, and Medtronic plc. The other players operating in the industry include 3B Medical, Inc., Medline Industries Inc., Acare Technology Co., Ltd., Allied Healthcare Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., and Rotech Healthcare Inc.

Send Enquiry on this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1908

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global respiratory care devices market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides quantitative analyses of the industry for the period of 2014‐2022 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the global respiratory care devices market helps in understanding the adoption of respiratory devices for therapeutic, monitoring, and diagnostic applications.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various geographies.

Respiratory Care Devices Market Key Segments

The global respiratory care devices market is segmented based on product, end user, and geography.

By Product

Therapeutic Devices Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Automatic Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Devices Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (BPAP) Devices Masks Nasal Masks Full-face Masks Nasal Pillow Masks Oral Masks Ventilators Adult Ventilators Infant/Neonatal Ventilators Nebulizers Humidifiers Oxygen Concentrators Fixed Oxygen Concentrators Portable Oxygen Concentrators Inhalers Dry Powder Inhalers Metered Dose Inhalers Soft Mist Inhaler Reusable Resuscitators Adult Resuscitators Infant/Neonatal Resuscitators Nitric Oxide Delivery Units Capnographs Gas Analyzers Oxygen Hoods

Monitoring Devices Pulse Oximeters Pediatric Pulse Oximeters Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters Handheld Oximeter Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Table-top/bedside Pulse Oximeters Diagnostic Devices Spirometers Polysomnography (PSG) Devices Peak Flow Meters

Consumables and Accessories Disposable Resuscitators Tracheostomy Tubes Nasal Cannulas Disposable Masks Other Consumables and Accessories



By End User

Hospitals

Homecare Settings

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia Malaysia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil South Africa Egypt Rest of LAMEA



Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1908