Service Orchestration Market is growing at a high CAGR by 2027 according to a new research report by CA Technologies, Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard, IBM, Intel, Juniper Networks, MuleSoft

The term service orchestration is used for describing the process of execution of the functional and operational tasks involved in designing, development, and delivery of end-to-end services. The service orchestration solution works using exchange of messages in the enterprise application’s domain layer.

Rising need to deliver speedy services at a reduced cost by the service providers is a prime influencing factor driving market growth. In addition, the ability of the solution to operate without much skilled resources, and provide faster time-to-market along with reduced operational expense are also driving growth in service orchestration market.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.), Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc, Hewlett Packard Company, IBM Corporation, Intel Corp., Juniper Networks, MuleSoft, LLC, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation

As leading companies in Service Orchestration market continues to broaden their addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world. Various companies in the value chain are acquiring other local players and operating through joint ventures with retailers in the market to maintain their position in market and provide efficient solutions to its customers.

The global service orchestration market is segmented on the basis of cloud deployment model, type, service and end user. Based on cloud deployment model the service orchestration market has been segment into Private, Public, and Hybrid. By type, the service orchestration market is segmented as Network Service Orchestration (NSO), Multi-Domain Service Orchestration (MDSO), Container Service Orchestration (CSO), and Others. On the basis of the service the service orchestration market is segmented as Managed Services, and Professional Services. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as Cloud Service Providers, Telecom Service Providers, and Business Service Providers.

The reports cover key developments in the service orchestration market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The report analyzes factors affecting service orchestration market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Service Orchestration market in these regions.