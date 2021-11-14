Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2016 – 2024

In cancer, solid tumors are formed by aggregation of abnormal tissues that do not comprise of any liquid or cyst. These solid tumors are of two types namely benign and malignant. The treatment of these solid tumors is tough and it requires synchronized actions of many healthcare professionals, such as, surgeons, radiologists, radiation specialists, oncologists, and other professionals. Hence, most of the solid tumors are treated through chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and/or surgery. However, at present, surgery is the most appropriate treatment option for cancer solid tumors. Chemotherapy is frequently used along with other types of solid tumor treatment i.e. surgery and radiation. Solid tumor therapeutics are pharmaceutical products that specifically treat various cancers such as lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer and others. For oncology treatments, solid tumor therapeutics are continuing to pave the way in the global oncology therapeutics market as an effective anti-cancer therapy.

Increasing incidences of solid tumor among cancer patients and growing prevalence of various types of metastatic cancers are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global solid tumor therapeutics market. For instance, in 2012, World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that globally around 8.2 Mn people died due to cancer. Among them breast, colorectal, liver and lung cancers, were among the primary causes of cancer deaths. Most common forms of solid tumors include neuroblastoma and brain tumors (glioma and medulloblastoma) and other solid tumors include osteosarcoma and rhabdomyosarcoma. Increasing investment in clinical trials along with R&D of cancer drugs, increasing expenditure in cancer treatment, and unmet demand for effective cancer treating drug are other key factors which are expected to fuel the growth of the global solid tumor therapeutics market. However, high cost of cancer therapy, increase in drug patent cliff, and increasing volume of generic therapeutic products are anticipated to be the growth hampering factors for the global solid tumor therapeutics market.

The global market for solid tumor therapeutics market is segmented on basis of application, type of therapy and geography:

Segmentation by Application Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Cervical Cancer Others

Segmentation by Type of Therapy Chemotherapy Hormone therapy Immunotherapy Targeted therapy



The development of biosimilars is one of the emerging trends that is captivating the growth of the global solid tumor therapeutics market. Unlike generic drugs, biosimilars are almost same as originator compound. These products are low cost therefore, the adoption of these therapeutic products is very high. Some of the major biologics available for the treatment of solid tumors therapeutics include Herceptin, Avastin, MabThera, and Erbitux.

Based on application, breast cancer and prostate cancer are expected to contribute the largest share in terms of value to the global solid tumor therapeutics market due to increasing incidences of these types of diseases. Based on type of therapy, chemotherapy segment is expected to contribute the maximum value share among other therapy types through 2024.

On the basis of regional presence, global solid tumor therapeutics market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global solid tumor therapeutics market in terms of value due to high prevalence of breast and prostate cancer in the region. The European region majorly has a high incidence rate of colorectal cancer and lung cancer segments. The Asia-Pacific and Latin America region on the other hand are expected to represent the highest growth rate during the forecast.

Some of the major players in global solid tumor therapeutics market are Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, AstraZeneca plc, Biogen Idec, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., etc.

