Superconducting Cables Market 2019 Growth Forecast Analysis by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

Global Superconducting Cables Market analysis audits Market Regions, Product Categories, with Sales, Business Revenue, Goods cost, Global Superconducting Cables piece of the overall industry and Growth patterns, concentrating on driving Global Superconducting Cables industry players, marketplace size, request and supply examination, utilization volume, Forecast 2019 to 2024. Research highlights key dynamics of Global Superconducting Cables Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current Superconducting Cables Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

Short Detail About Superconducting Cables Market Report :Superconducting power cables act as a bridge between electric energy transmission and distribution. In a superconducting power cable, a superconducting conductor that reaches superconductivity of zero electric resistance below a specific low temperature is used, allowing low-loss transmission of large currents.

Superconducting Cables Market Top Manufacturers, this report covers

Nexans

AMSC

MetOx

Furukawa Electric

STI

Bruker

Fujikura

SEI

SuNam

SHSC

Innost

Superconducting Cables Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Global, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Superconducting Cables Market Segment by Type, covers

YBCO Cables

Bi-2212 Cables

Bi2223 Cables

Others

Superconducting Cables Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Grid and Smart Grid

Industrial Applications

Others

The Scope of the Report:

The global installation production of superconducting cables increased from 5624 meter in 2013 to 8295 meter in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.2%. In 2017, the global superconducting cables market is led by USA. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market.

Currently, Nexans, AMSC and Furukawa Electric are major manufacturers of this industry. Nexans is a global leader. In 2017, the installation production of Nexans was 1327 meter, and the company holds a share of 16%. In Europe and the United States, Nexans, AMSC and STI are the market leader. Furukawa Electric, SEI and SuNam are leaders in the Asia Pacific market.

As the transmission medium for HVDC applications, superconductor cables can move virtually any amount of power with much greater efficiency than any other transmission technology – and they move it underground, out of site and out of harm’s way. In 2017, the Superconducting Cables consumption (sales) in Grid and Smart Grid was 4881, and it will reach 11690 in 2024; while the sales market share in Grid and Smart Grid was 58.84% in 2017 and will be 58.88% in 2024. Within the next 10 years, superconducting power cables could offer significant power transmission solutions for densely populated, high load areas.

Superconductors come in two types, low-temperature (LTS) and high-temperature (HTS). At present, the main type of superconducting cables is the second-generation YBCO Cables, which will also be the mainstream of future development. The first generation HTS will gradually be eliminated. However, YBCO Cables maybe quickly be eliminated by the new materials with better cost and performance in the future. Therefore, the core technology of superconducting cables is superconducting materials.

These unique characteristics of superconducting cables make them an attractive technology, especially in urban areas where underground space and land availability is limited. In these urban areas, the networks are most often reaching their capacity limits, making the case for investigating the feasibility of using HTS cables in electricity distribution networks even stronger. However, the high cost is a key factor limiting the development of this industry.

The worldwide market for Superconducting Cables is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.2% over the next five years, will reach 420 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Superconducting Cables in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Key questions answered in the Superconducting Cables Market report:

What will the market growth rate of Superconducting Cables Market in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the Global Superconducting Cables Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Superconducting Cables Market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Superconducting Cables Market?

Who are the key vendors in Superconducting Cables Market space?

What are the Superconducting Cables Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Superconducting Cables Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Superconducting Cables Market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Superconducting Cables Market?

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

