Surgical Trocars Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2016 – 2024

Access to abdomen in laparoscopy remained one of the foremost challenge pertaining to the insertion of surgical instrument through the small incision. Currently, laparoscopy and robotic assisted surgeries have become important in urological applications. Incorporation of such techniques in clinical practice require extensive knowledge of surgical approaches and complex instrumentation. Commonly observed entry complications during the laparoscopic surgery includes vascular injury bowel injury and urological injuries with bowel injury is the most common injury. Surgical trocars are medical devices that provide access to abdominal cavity during laparoscopic procedure and are available in different sizes and textures. A surgical trocar is composed of three components, a cannula, placed in the patient in order to allow access to the abdominal cavity, a seal which is placed at the tip of the cannula and allows the instrument to pass through the cannula that helps maintain desired air pressure and a obturator that has a function of allowing cannula to penetrate the abdomen. Traditionally available laparoscopic and robot assisted devices require proper trocar spacing, generally 6-8 cm between the individual trocars so as to triangulate the instrument towards the target tissue and help improve ergonomics. Surgical trocars are available in different sizes and textures. No other technique has demonstrated the superiority in preventing vascular and visceral complications.

Global surgical trocars market is expected to witness upsurge in its revenue over the forecast period attributed to growing number of laparoscopy procedures performed worldwide. Laparoscopic surgeries have evolved from last few years and now are regarded as the preferred surgical procedure for tacking most of the gynecological problems. Increasing number of entry related complications associated with laparoscopic surgeries have resulted in introduction of various trocars including, veress-pneumoperitoneum trocar, closed entry and open technique trocars, direct trocar optical trocars, radially expanding trocars etc. Continues rise in various neurological disorders among children’s is the primary factor contributing towards growth of surgical trocars market over the forecast period.

In case of single port laparoscopic surgery wherein the surgeon operates through single access point demonstrates several disadvantages with respect to the limitation for complex operations and higher costs by using a single port special trocar. This is expected to hamper the market growth of single port trocar device over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness regarding the diseases in developing nations, and non-availability of medical facilities in poor and developing countries some of the few factors expected to hinder the global surgical trocars market.

The global market for surgical trocars is segmented on basis of product type, mode of usage, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type Radially Expanded Trocars Optical Access Trocars Direct Trocar Open Access Trocar Classic Trocars

Segmentation by Mode Of Usage Reusable Trocars Disposable Trocars

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Centers



Increasing number of laparoscopic surgeries have resulted in increasing usage of surgical trocars in clinical practice thus driving the revenues for the same. By product type, the global market for surgical trocars has been classified into radially expanded trocars, optical access trocar, direct trocar, open access trocar and classic trocars.

By mode of usage, the global surgical trocars market is segmented into, reusable trocars and disposable trocars. Disposable trocars are widely adopted for laparoscopic access.

On the basis of end user the global surgical trocars market is segmented into, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty centers.

On the basis of regional presence, global surgical trocars market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global surgical trocars market attributed to growing number of laparoscopic surgeries performed in the region. Increasing number of single port laparoscopic surgery (SILS) is further fueling the revenue for surgical trocars during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in global surgical trocars market.

Some of the major players operating in global Surgical Trocars market are Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, CONMED, The Cooper Companies, Inc. and Teleflex Incorporated Pfizer, Inc., Companies are involved in collaboration agreements for R&D in order to exploit maximum potential.

