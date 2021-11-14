Tattoo Ink Market 2019| Global Industry Analysis by Size, Trends, Growth, Factors, Business Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Forecast till 2024

Global “ Tattoo Ink Market ” 2019 Analysis Report audits a Market Regions, Product Categories, with Sales, Business Revenue, Goods cost, Global Tattoo Ink piece of the overall industry and Growth patterns, concentrating on driving Global Tattoo Ink industry players, showcase size, request and supply examination, utilization volume, Forecast 2019 to 2024. Research highlights key dynamics of Global Tattoo Ink Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current Tattoo Ink Market scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been stuDied.

Short Detail About Tattoo Ink Market Report :Tattoo inks consist of pigments combined with a carrier, and are used in tattooing.Tattoo inks are available in a range of colors that can be thinned or mixed together to produce other colors and shades. Most professional tattoo artists purchase inks pre-made (known as pre-dispersed inks), while some tattooers mix their own using a dry pigment and a carrier.Tattoo ink is generally permanent. Tattoo removal is difficult, painful, and the degree of success depends on the materials used. Recently developed inks claim to be comparatively easy to remove. Unsubstantiated claims have been made that some inks fade over time, yielding a “semi-permanent tattoo.”

Tattoo Ink Market Top Manufacturers, this report covers

Intenze Tattoo Ink

Electric Ink

Tommy’s Supplies

Kuro Sumi

Millennium Colors

Eternal Tattoo Supply

SkinCandy Tattoo Ink

Alla Prima

Dynamic Tattoo Inks

Fantasia Tattoo Inks

Panthera Black Tattoo Ink

Radiant Colors Tattoo Ink

Dragonhawk Tattoo

Tattoo Ink Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Global, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Tattoo Ink Market Segment by Type, covers

Black & Grey Tattoo Ink

Color Tattoo Ink

Tattoo Ink Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Age Below 18

Age 18-25

Age 26-40

Age Above 40

The Scope of the Report:

Tattoo inks are available in a range of colors that can be thinned or mixed together to produce other colors and shades. Currently, there is no standard in this industry. So, tattoo risks including infection, removal problems, allergic reactions, granulomas and keloid formation still exist.

Tattoo inks have many different colors such as black & grey, and other colorful inks. During all colors, black & grey tattoo inks are most wildly used. In 2016, global consumption of black & grey tattoo is about 293.60 MT, increased from 237.99 MT in 2012, with an average increase rate of 5.39%. During all colorful tattoo inks, red color is most harmful.

It seems that young people are most likely to tattoo. Europe and America are two largest tattoo ink consumption regions. In 2016, Europe consumed about 191.82 MT. While USA consumption increased from 114.16 MT in 2012 to 136.59 MT in 2016, with an CAGR of 4.59%.

There are many manufacturers all over the world. In this report, we list 13 global major manufacturers such as Intenze Tattoo Ink, Electric Ink, Tommy’s Supplies, Kuro Sumi, Millennium Colors, Eternal Tattoo Supply, SkinCandy Tattoo Ink, Alla Prima, Dynamic Tattoo Inks, Fantasia Tattoo Inks, Panthera Black Tattoo Ink, Radiant Colors Tattoo Ink and Dragonhawk Tattoo etc. Intenze Tattoo Ink is the most famous brand. In 2016, Intenze Tattoo Ink produced about 37.37 MT tattoo ink, took about 8.03% of global total production.

With more and more people tattoo, global tattoo ink consumption will keep increasing. During past five years, global consumption increased from 376.44 MT in 2012 to 465.6 MT in 2016, with a CAGR of 5.46%. In the future, tattoo ink industry will be more and more standard. In 2023, global consumption will increase to 717.75 MT, with a CAGR of 6.54% from 2018.

The worldwide market for Tattoo Ink is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 110 million US$ in 2024, from 83 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Tattoo Ink in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

