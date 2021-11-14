United States Boron Trifluoride (CAS 7637-07-2) Market Report 2018

In this report, the United States Boron Trifluoride (CAS 7637-07-2) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States Boron Trifluoride (CAS 7637-07-2) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Boron Trifluoride (CAS 7637-07-2) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

United States Boron Trifluoride (CAS 7637-07-2) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Boron Trifluoride (CAS 7637-07-2) sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

BASF

DOW

Honeywell

Praxair

DuPont

Voltaix

Air Liquide

Stella Chemifa Corporation

Zibo Shuanglian Chemical

Dalian Special Gases

Shandong Wanbang Chemical Industry

Rugao Zhongchang Chemical

Qingzhou Chenkai Chemical

Shanghai CarFluor Chemicals

Dongying Xuben Kehou Chemical

Hunan Heaven Materials Development

Wujiang Fuhua Chemical

Wuxi Tianzhi Chemical Technology

Dongying Heyi Chemical

Glad Pharmaceutical Technology(Nan Tong)

Zibo Linzi Xinqiang Chemical

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Electronic Grade Boron Trifluoride

Reagent Grade Boron Trifluoride

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Organic Chemistry

Semiconductor & ICs

Petroleum

Others

