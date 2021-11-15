Air Cargo Screening Market Growth and Forecast to 2027 | Top Companies are 3DX-RAY, Astrophysics, ICTS Europe S.A, L3 Security & Detection Systems, Leidos

Air Cargo Screening Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Air Cargo Screening Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

Screening or Security checks for air cargo is increasing as global air cargo traffic has increased substantially across the globe. Adoption of advanced air cargo screening technologies has increased, which are more proficient and effective in screening a large volume of cargo. Furthermore, the new sophisticated air cargo screening systems provide improved threat detection capability, which is catalyzing the air cargo screening market growth.

The rising need for effective air cargo screening systems for the rapid increase in air traffic and also the new entry of a larger number of air service providers are driving the air cargo screening market. The technological advancements in the IT systems are essential for the development of the modern air-cargo screening system, which is also a driving factor of the air cargo screening market. Also, the growing fleet size of e-commerce for parcel delivery purpose is creating the opportunity for the air cargo screening market.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Air Cargo Screening Market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Air Cargo Screening Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Air Cargo Screening Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Air Cargo Screening Market – Company Profiles

– 3DX-RAY

– Astrophysics Inc.

– EAS Envimet Analytical Systems Ges.m.b.H.

– ICTS Europe S.A

– L3 Security & Detection Systems

– Leidos

– Rapiscan System Inc.

– Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

– Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd

– VOTI Detection Inc.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Air Cargo Screening Market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in detail portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Air Cargo Screening Market through the segments and sub-segments.

The “Global Air Cargo Screening Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of air cargo screening market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology and geography. The global air cargo screening market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading air cargo screening market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Air Cargo Screening Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Global Air Cargo Screening Market Segmentation

By Technology

explosive trace detection (ETD)

non-computed tomography transmission x-ray (Non-CT X-Ray)

explosive detection systems (EDS)

By Type

fixed

portable

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Russia UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) South Korea China India Australia Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America (SAM)



